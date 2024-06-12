Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Another India vs Pakistan match possible in T20 World Cup 2024? Find out how

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

Meet director, who was not allowed to enter studios, slapped by Salman Khan; later gave superhits with Aishwarya Rai

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

Anil Ambani’s Reliance skyrockets on share market, once lost 99% of value, now soaring after Rs 8000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Another India vs Pakistan match possible in T20 World Cup 2024? Find out how

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

Most expensive things owned by Sonakshi Sinha

10 food products banned in India

Foods that increase uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

Meet man who owns Rs 173 crore house, is married to a superstar, much richer than Akshay, Salman, net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

This small-budget film, which was rejected by several superstars, later emerged to be a blockbuster.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..
Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Every year, many artistes enter the film industry with the aim of becoming a stars. While some get success, others fail to make a mark in the audience's hearts. One such actor, who started a career in television, became a star with a negative role in Bollywood and later became a romance king. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan. 

The film that made Shah Rukh Khan a star, was first offered to Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and other stars, who rejected the film. However, it became a turning point in SRK's career. It is none other than Baazigar. 

Baazigar is a 1993 Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Venus Movies. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan essayed a negative role. The film also starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. While it was the turning point of SRK's career, it was Kajol's first commercial success and Shilpa's debut film. 

Initially, Sridevi was to do dual roles but after many thoughts, Abbas Mastan offered this dual role to Manisha Koirala, she declined then it became two heroines films with Kajol & Shilpa Shetty. Not only this, before Kajol, the role was reportedly offered to Ayesha Jhulka, and Shilpa's role was offered to Juhi Chawla, but both of them turned down the role due to unknown reasons. 

Before Shah Rukh Khan was finalized as the lead in the film, the makers offered the role to Salman Khan, who rejected it as he felt it was too early for him to play a negative character. According to IMDb, Anil Kapoor was offered the film but did not feel comfortable playing a negative role. Akshay Kumar was also offered the role of Baazigar but turned it down due to its negativity. Later, Ajay Devgn was also offered Shah Rukh Khan's role but he reportedly turned it down thinking of getting a better offer from the makers, however, it didn't happen and the makers signed Shah Rukh Khan instead. 

Made in Rs 4 crore, the film was rejected by the distributors. Dalip Tahil, the antagonist of Baazigar revealed in an interview that the team conducted trial show for distributors, and after the movie ended, no one was willing to buy the film. While speaking to Rajshri, Dalip said, "Log trial pe aate they, hum sab hote they, Shah Rukh, Abbas-Mustan, Ratan Jain (producer), lekin koi khareedne ko tayaar nahi. Sab picture dekhne ke baad bhaag jaate (people used to come on trial, but no one was ready to buy it. Everyone ran away after watching the film." The team was told that the movie wouldn't work, as the hero kills female leads. 

However, despite these obstacles, the film emerged to be a blockbuster. It collected Rs 32 crore at the box office, which is 8 times its budget and after this, Shah Rukh Khan went on to deliver back-to-back hits. The film is still remembered for SRK's performance in a negative role. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Not Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan, this singer is richest in India with a whopping net worth of Rs..

6 best gadgets on Amazon that elevates your experience

IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

Farida Jalal says she tried calling Shah Rukh Khan but his secretary was not kind: 'I want to tell him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement