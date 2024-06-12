This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

This small-budget film, which was rejected by several superstars, later emerged to be a blockbuster.

Every year, many artistes enter the film industry with the aim of becoming a stars. While some get success, others fail to make a mark in the audience's hearts. One such actor, who started a career in television, became a star with a negative role in Bollywood and later became a romance king. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan.

The film that made Shah Rukh Khan a star, was first offered to Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and other stars, who rejected the film. However, it became a turning point in SRK's career. It is none other than Baazigar.

Baazigar is a 1993 Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Venus Movies. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan essayed a negative role. The film also starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. While it was the turning point of SRK's career, it was Kajol's first commercial success and Shilpa's debut film.

Initially, Sridevi was to do dual roles but after many thoughts, Abbas Mastan offered this dual role to Manisha Koirala, she declined then it became two heroines films with Kajol & Shilpa Shetty. Not only this, before Kajol, the role was reportedly offered to Ayesha Jhulka, and Shilpa's role was offered to Juhi Chawla, but both of them turned down the role due to unknown reasons.

Before Shah Rukh Khan was finalized as the lead in the film, the makers offered the role to Salman Khan, who rejected it as he felt it was too early for him to play a negative character. According to IMDb, Anil Kapoor was offered the film but did not feel comfortable playing a negative role. Akshay Kumar was also offered the role of Baazigar but turned it down due to its negativity. Later, Ajay Devgn was also offered Shah Rukh Khan's role but he reportedly turned it down thinking of getting a better offer from the makers, however, it didn't happen and the makers signed Shah Rukh Khan instead.

Made in Rs 4 crore, the film was rejected by the distributors. Dalip Tahil, the antagonist of Baazigar revealed in an interview that the team conducted trial show for distributors, and after the movie ended, no one was willing to buy the film. While speaking to Rajshri, Dalip said, "Log trial pe aate they, hum sab hote they, Shah Rukh, Abbas-Mustan, Ratan Jain (producer), lekin koi khareedne ko tayaar nahi. Sab picture dekhne ke baad bhaag jaate (people used to come on trial, but no one was ready to buy it. Everyone ran away after watching the film." The team was told that the movie wouldn't work, as the hero kills female leads.

However, despite these obstacles, the film emerged to be a blockbuster. It collected Rs 32 crore at the box office, which is 8 times its budget and after this, Shah Rukh Khan went on to deliver back-to-back hits. The film is still remembered for SRK's performance in a negative role.

