This little girl at Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's wedding had huge crush on Karz actor, is superstar since 90s, gave Rs 1000 crore hit at 49, she is..

Did you recognise the little girl standing with Rishi Kapoor in this rare photo? She had a huge crush on the actor, and yet she attended his wedding with Neetu Singh. The girl went on to become the biggest star of the 1990s, and she's still active in Bollywood.

Rishi Kapoor, the first chocolate hero of Bollywood, had a huge fan following among the masses, especially girls. His charming persona and his performances in movies like Bobby, Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar made girls go crazy for him. When Rishi Kapoor decided to settle down with his love, Neetu Singh (now Kapoor), he broke several hearts on his wedding date- January 22, 1980.

Among them was a little girl who had a huge crush on the late actor and still attended his wedding. With her fearless attitude, this girl has created her own unique and special identity in the industry. She has also established herself as a brilliant actress. Hailing from a film family, this little one carved her own path, and even after spending over 3 decades in Bollywood, she's going strong.

The little filmy girl who had a huge crush on Rishi Kapoor is...

The girl you see in Rishi-Neetu's rare wedding photo is none other than the Mast-Mast diva, Raveena Tandon. She has worked very hard to reach the point she has reached. There were many ups and downs in this journey of success. Sometimes the films flopped, and sometimes the lover broke her heart. The situation was such that she even tried to commit suicide. But she got up with courage, regained her composure and then set out on the journey to her destination.

Raveena Tandon (circled) at Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh's wedding

Raveerna had a huge crush on Rishi Kapoor

Raveena Tandon has had a chance to work with Ranbir Kapoor once in her career. Ranbir Kapoor is Rishi Kapoor's son. And, the picture you are seeing is of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's wedding. In an interview, Raveena Tandon confessed that Rishi Kapoor has been her crush. At an event of Ranbir's Bombay Velvet, the Ziddi actress confessed that whenever she looks at Ranbir, he looks like her crush, his father, Rishi Kapoor.

Raveerna Tandon's career

In the 1990s, Raveena gave several hits, including Mohra, Dilwaie, Laadla, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In 2022, at 49, she gave her first Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, KGF 2. In the Yash-starrer, she played the prominent role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen. On the work front, Raveena's last film was One Friday Night, which was released on JioCinema.