Today, Aditya Chopra is known as one of the biggest producers in Indian cinema. However, he was once rejected by the National School of Drama due to his stammering problem.

The Indian film industry has seen visionary filmmakers who risked it all for cinema, and after they passed away, they left a legacy. Only a few people can carry forward the legacy and take it to another level. Today, we will discuss one such individual who took his father's vision and turned it into one of India's biggest production houses. Did you recognise this little kid, who's posing with his mom? This cute boy had the guts to go against the trend, took his father's legacy and made it a Rs 10000 crore company. Any guesses about Bollywood's biggest producer?

Bollywood's biggest producer is..

The kid in this photo is none other than late filmmaker Yash Chopra's son, Aditya Chopra. Today, Yash Raj Films is known for producing several blockbusters, developing Bollywood's first cinematic shared universe. This all has happened because of its chairman, Aditya Chopra.

Aditya Chopra was once rejected from NSD

Born on May 21, 1971, Aditya Chopra is the elder son of Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra. He's the nephew of film producers B.R. Chopra and Yash Johar, and the cousin of filmmakers Karan Johar and Ravi Chopra. Aditya graduated from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, along with Anil Thadani, Karan Johar and Abhishek Kapoor. As per the reports, Aditya was denied admission into the National School of Drama due to his severe stammering as a young applicant.

Aditya started his career as an assistant with his father's films such as Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991) and Darr (1993). Aditya also wrote screenplays for his father's Parampara (1992) and his mother's produced film Aaina (1993). Aditya Chopra started his career as a director with romantic drama Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995). In the decade of action, comedy, and thrillers, Aditya Chopra debuted with a love story. DDLJ became an iconic blockbuster, and it's still running in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir. After DDLJ, Aditya directed more blockbusters, Mohabbatein (2000), and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). However, his last directorial Befikre (2018) tanked at the box office.

Aditya Chopra married this Bollywood actress

Aditya Chopra has been an extremely private person. In 2001, he married Payal Khanna, but they parted ways in 2009. In 2014, he got married for the second time, and this time he got hitched to actress Rani Mukerji. The two welcomed daughter Adira in 2018. On the work front, Aditya will be releasing two films this year - War 2 and Alpha.