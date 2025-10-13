This legendary villain asked for Re 1 more than heroes, drove his own car, had no enotourage: 'Main paagal hoon kya jo...'

In his latest interview with ANI, Saurabh Shukla shared that Amrish Puri demanded one rupee more than the leading hero of the film and had no staff of his own.

As the discussion around the high entourage costs of actors continues to grow in the Hindi film industry, veteran actor Saurabh Shukla has shared his perspective on the matter. Citing the example of the late legendary actor Amrish Puri, Shukla recalled how Puri used to travel with just one makeup artist and drove his own car, keeping his entourage expenses minimal.

In his latest interview with ANI, Shukla recalled working with Puri in the 2001 cult classic Nayak: The Real Hero that had Anil Kapoor as the main lead. The Jagga Jasoos actor said, "At that time, it was enough for me that I was cast in a film. It was a big film and with a big cast - Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri. It was a good experience. We enjoyed a lot working on the film. It was also the first time I met Amrish Puri sahab. I met him at a time in my life when I would look at stars from a distance, and what we understood from being a star was that they carry an entourage with them."

Saurabh further added, "While working on Nayak, I came to know that Amrish Puri used to charge one rupee more than the lead actor in his films. This shows he was such a big star but he didn’t have a secretary and he didn’t have a driver. He just had a make-up man. I asked him, 'Don’t you have a staff?' He responded, 'Main pagal hoon kya? Paise main kamaun aur baanta rahun staff mein (Am I mad that I earn all my money and distribute it to the staff). That is the reason I have come to this interview driving my own car, and I don’t go with an entourage."

On the work front, Saurabh Shukla was last seen in the legal comedy drama Jolly LLB 3. He reprised his role of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in the film that also starred Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao in the leading roles. Subhash Kapoor, who helmed Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2, helmed the third part of the franchise as well.

READ | Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026