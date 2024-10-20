Not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, or Salman Khan, but this actor was the biggest star among the Khans. Interestingly his one film grossed 1.6 billion dollars worldwide, and there was time when he didn't have money to watch this film's previous instalment in a movie theatre.

For many decades, Bollywood has been ruled by the Khans. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan's movies have always been considered safe bets, breaking and setting box office records. Movies such as Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pathaan, and Jawan, are some of the all-time blockbusters that were headlined by these superstars.

However, today we will mention an actor, Khan, who's the biggest star among Khans. He's the biggest Khan, and he proved his worth with just one film. He was among the rare actor from India, who became a star in Hollywood as well. He was one of the most acclaimed stars in Bollywood and has always given stellar performances in his films. Sadly he's not around us, but his contributions towards Indian cinema will always be considered.

Not Shah Rukh, Salman, or Aamir, but he was the biggest Khan

The late Irrfan Khan, popularly known for his performances in Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Life in a... Metro, wasn't only active in Bollywood. But he was also an acclaimed artiste in Hollywood, giving standout performances in English blockbusters, including The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man and many others.

How Irrfan Khan was the biggest Khan?

In 2015, Irrfan was seen playing a major role in Jurrasic World. The film was the fourth instalment of the Jurrasic Park series, and Irrfan played the park owner Simon Masrani. Jurrasic World was among the biggest blockbusters of 2015, grossing $1.671 billion worldwide. Of the Top 3 Khans, the highest-grossing film is Aamir Khan's Dangal, which grossed Rs 2,024 crore (US$340 million). Going with this record, Irrfan Khan was the biggest Khan among these superstars.

Irrfan couldn't afford to watch Jurassic Park in cinemas

While promoting Jurassic World, Irrfan said in an interview that he barely had money to watch Steven Spileberg's blockbuster in cinemas. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actor mentioned that though he plays a role in Jurassic World, he didn’t have money to go and watch Jurassic Park which came out in 1993.

"I'm playing the park owner, a very flamboyant person in the film. When the first Jurassic Park came out, I barely had the money to see it, and now I'm playing a part. My character is trying to entertain the world with good intentions, but sometimes being flamboyant doesn't mean having much wisdom," he said.

Irrfan Khan passed away due to...

In 2020, Irrfan Khan left his fans heartbroken. On April 29, 2020, Irrfan Khan passed away at 54. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a colon infection. Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in March 2018, and then he died due to infection in 2020.

Also read: India's biggest flop wanted to become next KGF, became worst film of 2024, made in Rs 150 crore, earned 10% of budget

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.