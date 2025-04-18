This superstar from the Kapoor family admitted that Madhuri was his first love, and he cried out loud when she got married to Dr Sriram Nene. Years later, he got a chance to work with her, and he bribed the director to kiss her 'first love' on the cheeks.

Madhuri Dixit is been one of the most desired actresses Bollywood has ever seen. She was not just loved by her fans, but they worshipped her as a beauty goddess. Many of her co-stars are also in awe of Dixit, and they have openly expressed their feelings about her on public platforms. After ruling the industry for over a decade, Madhuri got married at the peak of her career in 1999. When the Tezaab actress held the hand of Dr Sriram Nene, several hearts were broken. Many men felt shattered after Dixit got married, and it also included a superstar from the Kapoor family. The actor from Bollywood's biggest film family suffered his first heartbreak after Madhuri got married. This actor cried out loud when Madhuri left Bollywood to concentrate on her family. But who was he?

The Kapoor who felt heartbroken after Madhuri Dixit's marriage is...

Ranbir Kapoor, the youngest star in the Kapoor family, had a huge crush on Beta actress. Ranbir openly expressed his love for Madhuri in interviews, and also revealed that his first heartbreak happened after Madhuri married Dr Nene. Ranbir was 17 when Dixit decided to settle down. In an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor said, "The first woman I fell in love with was Madhuri Dixit. The first woman who gave me heartbreak was Madhuri Dixit when she got married." In another interview, Ranbir reportedly admitted that he cried out loud when Madhuri became Mrs Nene.

When Ranbir bribed the director to kiss Madhuri

Years later, Ranbir Kapoor finally got a chance to share screen space with his crush, Madhuri Dixit. During the shoot of the song 'Ghagra' from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ranbir reportedly requested and bribed his close friend, director Ayan Mukerji, to let him kiss Madhuri on the cheeks.

Watch the iconic song

The song came out well, and it became a highlight of the film. For the unversed, Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor, has worked with Madhuri in several films, including Yaraana, Sahibaan, and Prem Granth. At work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ramayana Part One.