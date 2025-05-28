When Ranbir and Deepika were painting the town red with their love, a veteran star from the Kapoor family wanted to see Padukone as Kapoor Khandaan ki Bahu. Read on to know who was it.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were once considered 'ideal lovers, lovebirds, made for each other' for their fans. Their off-screen romance charmed the big screen as well. RK and DP fans still groove to Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Hasseno, recalling the good-old-days when these two were painting the town red with their love.

When Ranbir and Deepika's romance was at its peak, a family member from the Kapoors gave his blessing to the former couple. This Yahoo star wanted to see Ranbir and Deepika getting married, and even called them beautiful, and a 'wonderful pair'.

The Kapoor who adored Ranbir-Deepika's relationship is...

Shammi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Raj Kapoor's brother, once spoke highly about Ranbir and Deepika in an interview and went on to say, 'humare time pe nahi thi aisi ladkiyan'. In an interview with Zoom in 2010, Shammi Kapoor expressed his wish for Deepika and Ranbir to get married.

When asked if he wanted Deepika to marry Ranbir, the late actor said, “She is going to remain single for some time and then when the time is right, I’ll ask her to get married to Ranbir. They are a wonderful pair. Isn’t it? He is tall, she is tall, he is good-looking, she is good-looking. Humare time pe nahi thi aisi ladkiyan.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

After dating for a few years, Ranbir and Deepika Paudkone parted ways, leaving their fans heartbroken. After the much-publicised breakup, Ranbir didn't speak against her Tamasha co-star, but she went on to give shocking statements about him, claiming that Kapoor cheated on her multiple times.

However, former lovers became cordial and then went on to give an all-time blockbuster, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. They even worked in Tamasha, and their pair is still considered one of the most visually appealing duos on the big screen. In 2018, Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh, and in 2022, Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt.