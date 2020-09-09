'This is why my Mumbai is POK now', tweets Kangana Ranaut after BMC threatens to raze her office

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday threatened to demolish the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions, officials said here.

A team of the BMC H-West Ward this morning pasted a notice outside the office rejecting a reply filed by Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, to the Tuesday's notice in which the civic body had listed a series of violations in the ongoing works in her office.

The move comes after a number of caustic messages shared between Kangana and a few Maharashtra politicians on social media.

The BMC Executive Engineer said that he was satisfied that (illegal) works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws. "Therefore, the work carried out by you as mentioned in the notification schedule is declared as unauthorized," said the Executive Engineer.

He also said that the ongoing work on the premises was not stopped and warned that it is "liable for forthwith demolition at your risk, cost and consequences". The notice also cautioned the actress could face imprisonment of minimum one month and up to one year besides penalties.

In a series of tweets, Kangana slammed the BMC officials. She tweeted, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher."

She also wrote, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy."

Take a look at her tweets below:

The latest development came two days after a BMC team paid a surprise visit to her office and surveyed the premises at Bungalow No. 5, Chetan Row House, Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra West.

The survey was followed by the notice to Ranaut to stop the ongoing works within 24 hours, but after her staffers refused to accept it, the notice was posted outside her office of Manikarna Films on Tuesday.

As per the notice, the violations include: merging of two bungalows, converting a ground-floor toilet into an office cabin, converting a storeroom into a kitchen, making an unauthorised pantry in the ground floor, adding toilets near the storeroom and a parking area, illegal partitions in first-floor living room, an illegal meeting room in the pooja room, converting a balcony into a habitable area beside a floor extension, etc.

The bungalow, which Ranaut had bought three years ago, is listed as a residential property by the BMC.