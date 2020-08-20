Search icon
This is what Sherlyn Chopra said on CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 11:20 PM IST

Sherlyn Chopra has been in the limelight for her outspoken attitude and now as the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput has been handed over to CBI for investigation. Sherlyn showed her gratitude to the Supreme Court decision and said, "I’m relieved that the CBI has been handed over the SSR homicide case. The whole nation wants the culprits and the conspirators of the SSR homicide to be brought to trial. Justice to SSR will reinstate the faith of the common man in India’s judiciary."

On the work front, Sherlyn Chopra has been focussing her energy on being a content creator. She is all set to unveil her OTT platform. "I have been working on my digital streaming platform since the last eight months to showcase excellent, high-quality entertainment at a highly reasonable subscription fee," she had said.

Sherlyn had added, "Initially when I used to approach filmmakers for work, they would ask me to meet them over late-night dinner. I was fed up with up of their stupid dinner proposals that I decided to be a producer and content creator as I believe in being self-sufficient. I strongly believe that one's self-respect and dignity are non-negotiable. It is this belief that has helped me majorly to be the entrepreneur that I am today."

She also had a message for inspiring actors, "Focus your energy on being a content creator. Why beg for work when you can provide work opportunities?" Sherlyn was last seen in the short movie Maya. Last year, she had launched a single called Kataar.

