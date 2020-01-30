This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan would do if Taimur Ali Khan brings his girlfriend home

Kareena Kapoor Khan is popular for calling celebrities to her chat show on the Radio and asking them questions about their lives, however, this time the tables were turned when Taapsee Pannu was the one asking questions to Bebo. The two actors were discussing the safety of women after which in a fun segment, Kareena gave Taapsee several scenarios and she had to answer whether those situations were 'safe' or 'unsafe'.

When Kareena asked Taapsee of a son bringing his girlfriend home, Taapsee turned the tables and said that the superstar herself would be able to answer this question. Taapsee said, "You can tell me that. How would you feel?" saying that she was still far away from dealing with the above-mentioned scenario.

Kareena who is a mother to Bollywood's one of the cutest star kid, Taimur Ali Khan said, "Nahi yaar, I don’t know. But I am that type. I’m a Punjabi mother." When Taapsee further asked if Kareena would welcome the with parathas, she said, “Nahi, bohot unsafe hai! I will be like, mat aao yahaan pe (No, it’s very unsafe! I will be like, don’t come here)."

In a recent interview, Kareena had opened up about Taimur and how she dotes on him and showers him with love and affection all the time. "Taimur loves his time with his mother. I spoil him with the warmth and the cuddles," she said. On the work front, Kareena is fresh off the success of her last release Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, which grossed more than Rs 300 crore worldwide.