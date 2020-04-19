'This is time to take action': Shah Rukh Khan speaks on behalf of India at 'One World: Together At Home'

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the guests on the recently held show 'One World: Together At Home', addressed the world on behalf of India. He stated that now is the time to take action and gave some tips about how one can help in dealing with the coronavirus situation.

"India is facing one of its greatest challenges, in our history. WIth a population of over a billion citizens, the strength of COVID-19 is bound to have a negative impact on the country. Nonetheless, it is impacting the rest of the world too," Shah Rukh Khan was heard saying.

He went on to add, "Battling this crisis is going to take us time, and this is the time to take action. Right now, I'm working with a team of people to provide protective equpiment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients, hopsitals and homes. But to beat this worldwide pandemic, the world must come together.

Further appealing about how others can help, Shah Rukh Khan went on to say, "So find out, how you can contact World and private sector leaders, and ask them to continue to contribute to WHO's Solidarity Response Fund, so they can help to continue the hardest of areas and people who desperately need it. India, light up, tonight, we are one world. I love you, stay strong."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was also seen on the show. She raised awareness about the condiiton of refugee camps in a situation of coronavirus outbreak.