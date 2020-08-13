'This is the perfect time': Kareena Kapoor Khan's make-up artist Pompy Hans says actor always wanted second baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a piece of good news with their fans and announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Bebo's makeup artist Pompy Hans, who has worked with the actress on many projects, speaking about the news to a website, in a recent interview, said, "I am very happy for her, she always wanted to have a second baby. This is the perfect time for her because she can’t do much work. Also, Taimur is at an ideal age, so I am very happy for her," BollywoodLife reported.

Saif and Kareena recently also shot for an ad film together, speaking about the same, Pompy said, "It is after six months I did my first project and it was with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. We shot for a commercial and it was totally different. I saw her after six months, we were using all the precautions, PPE kits and sanitising everything. It was a totally new experience and you can say the new normal."

For the uninformed, Saif and Kareena shared their happy news with a statement, that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena."

On the work front, Kareena will next be opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was scheduled to release this December but has been postponed to December 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Amazon Prime show Dilli, Bhoot Police, and Bunty Aur Babli 2.