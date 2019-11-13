'This is something even I can’t mediate': Karan Johar's reaction to Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty's hilarious fallout video

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to his social media pages and shared a video in which he is seen getting into a physical fight with Rohit Shetty. He posted the video after a report started making the rounds that the actor and Rohit had a fallout on the sets of their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. It was Katrina Kaif who shot the video and Akshay captioned it stating, "#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif"

The report also suggested that the co-producer of Sooryavanshi, Karan Johar played the mediator between Akshay and Rohit. However, KJo took to his Twitter page and quote tweeted Akshay's tweet stating, "this is something even I can’t mediate!!!! @akshaykumar #RohitShetty #KatrinaKaif"

Check out Karan's reply below:

Talking about the alleged fallout, a source had told Bollywood Hungama, "There are icy vibes between the lead actor and the director as they don’t talk to each other on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Apparently, Akshay and Rohit have major problems with each other and to such a degree that they have stopped talking to each other. There were massive creative differences on the script and the way the movie was being shot which apparently led to a showdown between both one day. Since that day they don’t talk to each other but communicate on the sets through the assistant directors who explain the shots to Akshay before filming."

The source also shared, "Rohit and Akshay will not promote the film together. At the most, they may come together for the promo launch only. But interviews and promotions they won’t be doing together. Apparently, relations have soured so much between them that one day, Karan Johar had to be called on the sets to intervene and sort things out. He is playing the mediator to make sure that the project gets completed on time."