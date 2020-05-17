'This is something close to my heart and I will give it my all': Sonu Sood on his mission to send migrant workers home

Actor Sonu Sood, just a few days back, organised 10 buses for migrant workers to take them back home to Gulbarga, Karnataka. Now the Dabangg actor has further organised multiple bus services to take migrant workers back to their home in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonu has taken extra precautions and after several efforts, managed to get official permissions from the UP state government to send migrants to their home towns, amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Speaking about the same, a source was quoted saying, "Helping him in the endeavour to help hundreds of migrants meet their families is Sood’s good friend Neeti Goel, who’s also a part of this initiative. Multiple buses left Wadala, Mumbai on May 15 to various parts of UP including Lucknow, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, and Siddharthnagar as well as to cities in Jharkhand and Bihar. Sonu was present to bid goodbye to the migrants and even made arrangements for their meals."

Sonu also said, "It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something close to my heart and I will give it my all."

Apart from helping migrant workers get home, Sonu has also helped feed thousands of underprivileged families and provided meal kits to migrants in Bhiwandi, Mumbai during the holy month of Ramadan. Before this, Sonu had also donated gym equipment and bicycles to the Pulwama attack survivors helped India’s various acid attack survivors and even showed support to our Paralympic athletes.