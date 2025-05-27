Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was followed by its sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), which also proved to be a major box-office success. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., which was inspired by the 1998 Hollywood film Patch Adams featuring Robin Williams, is also the only Sanjay Dutt film of which 4 remakes were made.

One of Sanjay Dutt's biggest hit films, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani in his directorial debut, was released in 2003. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film starred Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. achieved a silver jubilee status (25-week run) upon its release and also won the 2004 National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was a critical and commercial success and helped revive Sanjay Dutt's career, which suffered a major setback after his conviction in the 1993 Bombay bombings case. The film, initially rejected by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan, Anil Kapoor, and Vivek Oberoi, was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore and went on to earn a whopping Rs 33 crores at the box office.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was followed by its sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), which also proved to be a major box-office success. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., which was inspired by the 1998 Hollywood film Patch Adams featuring Robin Williams, is also the only Sanjay Dutt film of which 4 remakes were made.

In 2004, Sanjay Dutt's film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was remade in Telugu. Starring Chiranjeevi and Sonali Bendre in lead roles, the film was titled Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. and was a major box-office hit.

In the same year, a remake of Sanjay Dutt's film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was made in Tamil under the name Vasool Raja M.B.B.S. Kamal Haasan and Sneha Prakash Raj were in the lead roles, and this also was a hit.

In 2007, a remake of the film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was made in Kannada under the name Uppi Dada M.B.B.S. Upendra, Uma, and Anant Nag played the lead roles in the film. However, the film did not do much wonder.

In 2017, the film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was made in Sri Lanka's Sinhala language under the name Dr Nawariyan. Ranjan Ramanayake and Ruwangi Rathnayake played the lead roles in it. The film was a hit.

