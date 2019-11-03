'This is really the tallest I have ever been': Shah Rukh Khan thanks Burj Khalifa for visually delightful birthday wish

It's a known fact that Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world and is a tourist attraction in the city of Dubai. Every day, thousands of people gather around the building to see the light and fountain show which are too hard to miss. The thematic show pays tribute on special occasions like festivals, for a show like when F.R.I.E.N.D.S completed 25 years of its airing and more. But did a person get a tribute by Burj Khalifa? Not until yesterday!

Yes, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 54th birthday, they played his popular song 'Dhoom Taana' from Om Shanti Om to wish him on his birthday. On Burj Khalifa, the people got to see lights forming the message, "Happy Birthday to the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan". The superstar shared the beautiful video on his social media pages with a caption stating, "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. #MohamedAlabbar and @burjkhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness are unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest!"

Check it out below:

Interestingly, SRK is also the tourism ambassador of Dubai and his videos have been a hit.

Yesterday, SRK met up with his fans at an event organised by them in Mumbai. Fans across the globe came together to celebrate SRK Day with the superstar himself and had a ball of a time.