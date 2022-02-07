'This is not funny': Netizens slam Sara Ali Khan for 'worst prank' on her spot girl

Sara Ali Khan is hugely active on social media and she keeps sharing her selfies and pictures from her photoshoots on her Instagram handle. Building upon her social media presence, the 'Kedarnath' actress did an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram on Thursday, February 3. Among all the hilarious responses, one answer proved costly for Sara.

When the actress was asked about the worst prank she has played on someone in her life, she uploaded a video on her Instagram Stories in which she was seen suddenly pushing her spot girl into a swimming pool while they both were posing for pictures. As the video was uploaded by a celebrity photographer, netizens slammed the actress with negative comments calling the prank 'not funny'.

An Instagram user wrote, "This is not funny. She literally pushed her through her breasts. Being a girl herself she should understand how painful it is", another commented, "Not at all a prank… what if that was done to Sara herself?". One netizen recalled their incident of how they suffered a serious injury in a similar incident and prayed for the recovery of Sara's spot girl as they wrote, "This is actually very wrong wat Sara did. I met with an accident. I fell into a pool and had multiple fractures in my spine, hough there was water in the pool so that lady I hope must be safe." Many other netizens pointed out that the prank was misbehaviour and not funny at all.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy film with Vicky Kaushal. She had thanked the entire team along with revealing the first look of their characters. It is being speculated that the film is the sequel of the 2019 comedy-drama 'Luka Chuppi'.