This is how Varun Dhawan replied after fan asked him to plan for a baby with longtime partner Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal is a Bollywood pair that is loved by their fans wholeheartedly with many eagerly waiting for the duo to tie the knot. Recently, Varun had also wished Natasha on her birthday with a romantic Instagram post and had declared that his love for her was greater than his love for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While many showered love on the cute click, one fan had a unique request.

An Instagram user joked and asked Varun to plan for a baby with Natasha on March 3. The user wrote, "My brother shares a birth date with you, and my sister shares with Natasha. You better make sure your kid shares it with me. It’s on the 3rd of March. Plan accordingly." She even got a sweet reply from the actor, who wrote, "hahaha".

For the uninformed, Varun dotes on his little niece and called her the love of his life in an interview in 2018. "It’s amazing. The feeling when you see a baby for the first time is something else. It’s life-changing," he had said. The actor had further also added that he was a hands-on uncle, "I’m very good with babies and children in general. I have learned everything, from burping to changing the nappy. I assist my bhabhi with everything."

Currently, Varun is self-isolating with his family in Mumbai. During an Instagram live last month with Zoa Morani, Varun had said that one of his relatives in the US tested positive for the coronavirus. On the work front, Varun was all set for the release of his next, Coolie No 1, earlier this month with Sara Ali Khan in the lead, however, due to the mass closure of theatres across the country, its release has been pushed.