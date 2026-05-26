FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘This is horrific’: Raveena Tandon reacts after man attacks woman’s house in Coimbatore for rejecting him

‘This is horrific’: Raveena Tandon reacts after man attacks woman’s house

Coackroach Janta Party: Abhijeet Dipke Moves To Delhi High Court Against Blocking Of CJP's X Account

Coackroach Janta Party: Abhijeet Dipke Moves To Delhi High Court Against Blocking Of CJP's X Account

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti production office hit by data theft allegation; Mumbai Police arrest staff member

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti production office hit by data theft allegation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

‘This is horrific’: Raveena Tandon reacts after man attacks woman’s house in Coimbatore for rejecting him

Raveena Tandon condemned the alleged attack on a woman’s house in Coimbatore after she reportedly rejected a man’s advances.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 26, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

‘This is horrific’: Raveena Tandon reacts after man attacks woman’s house in Coimbatore for rejecting him
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Raveena Tandon strongly reacted to the disturbing Coimbatore attack case in which a man allegedly threw kerosene-filled bottles at a woman’s house after she reportedly cut ties with him.

The actress shared her reaction on Instagram Stories after videos related to the incident began circulating online. Expressing shock and anger over the case, Raveena wrote, “This is horrific. These men should be given the harshest sentencing. May they never see sunlight again.”

The incident reportedly took place in the Thondamuthur area of Coimbatore. According to police, the accused, identified as Karthik, allegedly attacked the woman’s house after she stopped speaking to him.

Reports state that the woman was inside the house studying when the attack happened and narrowly escaped without injuries. Police have reportedly collected CCTV footage from the area and started an investigation into the matter.

The complaint was filed by the woman’s father, Sundaramurthy, who works at Thaliyur Town Panchayat. During questioning, he reportedly informed police that his daughter met Karthik while studying in college and they were earlier in a relationship.

However, the woman later decided to end the relationship after allegedly discovering that Karthik had several criminal cases registered against him, including cases linked to murder and robbery. Police said the accused allegedly continued harassing her even after the breakup and pressured her to resume the relationship.

Raveena Tandon has often spoken about women’s safety and social issues through her social media platforms.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘This is horrific’: Raveena Tandon reacts after man attacks woman’s house in Coimbatore for rejecting him
‘This is horrific’: Raveena Tandon reacts after man attacks woman’s house
Twisha Sharma Death Case: From Rs 2 lakh dowry to abortion distress; CBI intensifies probe |10 key revelations
Twisha Sharma Death Case; CBI steps up investigation|10 major developments
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti production office hit by data theft allegation; Mumbai Police arrest staff member
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti production office hit by data theft allegation
Imtiaz Ali issues clarification to Deepika Padukone over his 'good girl image' remark: 'I didn't want to take chance'
Imtiaz Ali issues clarification to Deepika Padukone over his 'good girl image'
What are Abraham Accords? Why did Pakistan reject US pressure to sign it? How it impact India?
What are Abraham Accords? Why did Pakistan reject US pressure to sign it?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement