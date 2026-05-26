‘This is horrific’: Raveena Tandon reacts after man attacks woman’s house in Coimbatore for rejecting him

Raveena Tandon condemned the alleged attack on a woman’s house in Coimbatore after she reportedly rejected a man’s advances.

Actress Raveena Tandon strongly reacted to the disturbing Coimbatore attack case in which a man allegedly threw kerosene-filled bottles at a woman’s house after she reportedly cut ties with him.

The actress shared her reaction on Instagram Stories after videos related to the incident began circulating online. Expressing shock and anger over the case, Raveena wrote, “This is horrific. These men should be given the harshest sentencing. May they never see sunlight again.”

The incident reportedly took place in the Thondamuthur area of Coimbatore. According to police, the accused, identified as Karthik, allegedly attacked the woman’s house after she stopped speaking to him.

Reports state that the woman was inside the house studying when the attack happened and narrowly escaped without injuries. Police have reportedly collected CCTV footage from the area and started an investigation into the matter.

The complaint was filed by the woman’s father, Sundaramurthy, who works at Thaliyur Town Panchayat. During questioning, he reportedly informed police that his daughter met Karthik while studying in college and they were earlier in a relationship.

However, the woman later decided to end the relationship after allegedly discovering that Karthik had several criminal cases registered against him, including cases linked to murder and robbery. Police said the accused allegedly continued harassing her even after the breakup and pressured her to resume the relationship.

Raveena Tandon has often spoken about women’s safety and social issues through her social media platforms.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty.