This Indian star went bankrupt, was under debt of Rs 90 crore, Dhirubhai Ambani offered him help, but.., businessman later said 'ye ladka gir gaya..'

Amitabh Bachchan went bankrupt, had lenders at his door, and was in debt of Rs 90 crores. At that time, industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani decided to help him, but Big B rejected, and how the businessman reacted left a deep mark on the superstar.

Simran Singh

Sep 23, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Life is nothing without struggles. Even a superstar had seen the worst of his time. The one who entertains millions has seen people at his door, demanding the money he owes them. The Shahenshah of Bollywood was once in deep trouble with over Rs 90 crore debt, 50+ legal cases, and lenders at his doorstep. In such distressful times, he got help from a celebrated businessman. However, his reaction to the late businessman's generosity won him forever. 

When Amitabh Bachchan was under Rs 90 crore in debt

In the mid-1990s, Amitabh Bachchan struggled with his worst phase in life. The actor-producer suffered major financial losses in his production company ABCL Corporation Ltd. In an interview with Vir Sanghavi, the Sholay actor revealed that he had a debt of Rs 90 crore. The actor was on the verge of losing his house as well, as all of his assets were attached to the company. Reportedly, there were about 55 legal cases against him, and there were creditors on his door every day. 

When Dhirubhai Ambani offered Bachchan the life-saving help, but...

During the crisis, late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani offered him financial support. Big B recalled this gesture at the 40-year celebration of Reliance Foundation, which took place in 2017. While giving a speech on the late businessman, Bachchan recalled, "There was a phase in my life when I went bankrupt. The company I had built suffered losses, I had debts, and my personal bank balance was zero. All my avenues to earn were shut, and the government had raided my house." 

When Dhirubhai got to know about his condition, he told his younger son, Anil Ambani, 'iska bura waqt hai, isse kuch paise de do (He's going through a bad time. Give him some money)'. The Paa actor further continued, "Whatever he was offering to me, all my financial problems would have been solved. I got emotional at his generosity, but turned it down. God was kind, and after some tough days, I started getting work, and slowly I could repay all my debts." 

How Big B earned head Ambani's appreciation 

The Deewaar actor remembered Dhirubhai and his words of generosity for him at a party, and said, "Ye ladka gir gaya tha, lekin apne bal pe phir khada ho gaya, main iski izzat karta hu (This boy had fallen, but he bounced back on his feet, on his own, and I respect him)." Amitabh Bachchan's journey from the loan redemption is nothing short of a heroic tale.

