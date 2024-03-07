Twitter
This Indian show with no star beat Dunki, Animal, Railway Men in top 10 most-watched series, films on Netflix globally

This show beats Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in the top 10 most-watched series, and films on Netflix globally.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 04:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Maamla Legal Hai
During the pandemic, the world saw a rise in the number of users of OTT platforms. Today, OTT has become a comfort for people who like to see movies and shows sitting at their home. Every week new shows and films stream on various OTT platforms giving the audience a daily dose of entertainment. One of the shows released this week has beaten Animal, Dunki, and The Railway Men in the top 10 most-watched series, and films on Netflix globally.

Netflix India’s another show this year, which is a light-hearted and delightful courtroom comedy that had no superstars or action sequences has won the hearts of the audience and has received over 1.1 million views in a week. It is none other than Maamla Legal Hai. 

A perfect blend of humor, heart, and legal jargon, Maamla Legal Hai, which was released on March 1 is directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna & Kunal Aneja, Maamla Legal Hai, within a few days of its release, is already trending at  #1 in India and at #7 in the Netflix Global Top 10 List of most watched TV & films. It has been recognized as nothing but a binge-worthy show.

Maamla Legal Hai is a comedy courtroom drama that boasts of an ensemble cast of Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, and Anant V Joshi along with others in key roles, and opened to positive reviews from the audience. The plotline of the film on Netflix reads, "Tyagi seeks key support in his campaign for bar president. Harvard grad Anaya Shroff struggles to find her footing…. and a desk."

Talking about the off-screen camaraderie, Anant told Tellychakkar, "Our time shooting in Delhi was like a spontaneous picnic. Ravi's non-stop antics, Nidhi's impeccable comedy timing, and Naila's sass created an atmosphere filled with laughter. The genuine bond among the cast made the on-screen moments even more special."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
