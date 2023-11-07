This Indian rapper, known as 'king of rap', played villain in South films, was forced to leave India due to...

Know all about the king of rap who also acted as a villain in South films and participated in Bigg Boss.

From Honey Singh, and Badshah to Raftaar, a number of rappers impressed audiences with their songs and made a place for themselves in the industry. However, there is one rapper who started his career much before them and gained fame with his work and is known as the ‘king of rap’.

The ‘king of rap’ is widely acclaimed to be the first Indian rapper and started his career in 1990. He was later forced to leave India at the peak of his career. He is none other than Harjeet Singh Sehgal aka Baba Sehgal.

Born and raised in Lucknow, Harjeet Singh Sehgal popularly known as Baba Sehgal graduated with a B.Tech from G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar. He started his career in 1990 with his album Dilruba which was often played on MTV. His biggest hit came in 1992 titled Thanda Thanda Pani which sold 5 million cassettes making it his first successful rap album.

He was the first Indian artist to have a music video broadcast on MTV Asia. Some of his hit albums include Main Bhi Madonna (1993), Baba Bachao na (1993),[17] Dr.Dhingra (1994), Miss 420 (1994) movie soundtrack, Double Gadbad (1994) movie soundtrack, Indian Romyo (1995), Tora Tora (1995), and Loomba Loomba (1996) among others. He also directed songs for Bollywood movies like Bhoot Unkle (2006) and Nalaik (2005) and anchored the TV show 'Santa and Banta News Unlimited' on Zoom.

While Baba Sehgal’s career was flourishing in the '90s, it was also the time when the underworld was spreading its influence on Bollywood and the music industry. Baba Sehgal also received threats from the underworld, but he ignored them. However, after Gulshan Kumar was shot dead, Baba Sehgal decided to leave his well-built career in between and move to Singapore.

According to reports, in Singapore, he distanced himself from music and started a business. He invested all his earnings in the business, however, it didn't work out and he became bankrupt. It was then that the rapper decided to return back to India. Chiranjeevi helped him revive his career by giving him a song in his movie. He said in an interview, “I used to get offers from the southern film industries even the nineties. But it was my dear friend Chiranjeevi who brought me back to Tollywood with “Jalsa.” I am lucky that people still have faith in me.“

After his brief stint as a rapper, Baba Sehgal also decided to turn to acting. He made his acting debut with the movie Rudhramadevi and later starred as an antagonist in Gautham Menon’s Achcham Enbathu Madamaiyada. Some of his other films include Bank Chor, My Friend Ganesha, and more Not only this, he also participated in Bigg Boss season 1. He entered the house as a wildcard and stayed in the house for 18 days. Talking about it, Baba Sehgal said, “I was there for 18 days. It was an amazing experience. I always convert my bitter experiences into pleasurable ones. When you are confined in a house for 10-18 days, there will be conflicts. Bigg Boss was like a luxury paid holiday.”

He now releases his singles on his YouTube channel Baba Sehgal Entertainment. He has a huge following of 1.14 lakh subscribers and on Instagram, the rapper enjoys a fan following of 331K followers