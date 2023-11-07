Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal to run Delhi from Tihar if arrested? CM won’t resign, will seek court permission for…

Former US President Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud case, calls it 'political witch hunt'

Former US President Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud case, calls it 'political witch hunt'

This Indian rapper, known as 'king of rap', played villain in South films, was forced to leave India due to...

Meet woman who works in Rs 2,76,000 crore company, daughter-in-law of India's 2nd richest pharma billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MP Assembly Elections: Don’t get carried away by Congress’ caste census demand, Mayawati tells voters

Former US President Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud case, calls it 'political witch hunt'

This Indian rapper, known as 'king of rap', played villain in South films, was forced to leave India due to...

Worst trade signings in IPL history

Salman Khan's top 7 biggest openers ahead of Tiger 3 

7 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

This Indian rapper, known as 'king of rap', played villain in South films, was forced to leave India due to...

Bigg Boss 17: These 9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra nominated for this week

Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but this actress was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Ponniyin Selvan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Indian rapper, known as 'king of rap', played villain in South films, was forced to leave India due to...

Know all about the king of rap who also acted as a villain in South films and participated in Bigg Boss.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Honey Singh, and Badshah to Raftaar, a number of rappers impressed audiences with their songs and made a place for themselves in the industry. However, there is one rapper who started his career much before them and gained fame with his work and is known as the ‘king of rap’.

The ‘king of rap’ is widely acclaimed to be the first Indian rapper and started his career in 1990. He was later forced to leave India at the peak of his career. He is none other than Harjeet Singh Sehgal aka Baba Sehgal. 

Born and raised in Lucknow, Harjeet Singh Sehgal popularly known as Baba Sehgal graduated with a B.Tech from G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar. He started his career in 1990 with his album Dilruba which was often played on MTV. His biggest hit came in 1992 titled Thanda Thanda Pani which sold 5 million cassettes making it his first successful rap album.

He was the first Indian artist to have a music video broadcast on MTV Asia. Some of his hit albums include Main Bhi Madonna (1993), Baba Bachao na (1993),[17] Dr.Dhingra (1994), Miss 420 (1994) movie soundtrack, Double Gadbad (1994) movie soundtrack, Indian Romyo (1995), Tora Tora (1995), and Loomba Loomba (1996) among others. He also directed songs for Bollywood movies like Bhoot Unkle (2006) and Nalaik (2005) and anchored the TV show 'Santa and Banta News Unlimited' on Zoom.

While Baba Sehgal’s career was flourishing in the '90s, it was also the time when the underworld was spreading its influence on Bollywood and the music industry. Baba Sehgal also received threats from the underworld, but he ignored them. However, after Gulshan Kumar was shot dead, Baba Sehgal decided to leave his well-built career in between and move to Singapore.

According to reports, in Singapore, he distanced himself from music and started a business. He invested all his earnings in the business, however, it didn't work out and he became bankrupt. It was then that the rapper decided to return back to India. Chiranjeevi helped him revive his career by giving him a song in his movie. He said in an interview, “I used to get offers from the southern film industries even the nineties. But it was my dear friend Chiranjeevi who brought me back to Tollywood with “Jalsa.” I am lucky that people still have faith in me.“

After his brief stint as a rapper, Baba Sehgal also decided to turn to acting. He made his acting debut with the movie Rudhramadevi and later starred as an antagonist in Gautham Menon’s Achcham Enbathu Madamaiyada. Some of his other films include Bank Chor, My Friend Ganesha, and more Not only this, he also participated in Bigg Boss season 1. He entered the house as a wildcard and stayed in the house for 18 days. Talking about it, Baba Sehgal said, “I was there for 18 days. It was an amazing experience. I always convert my bitter experiences into pleasurable ones. When you are confined in a house for 10-18 days, there will be conflicts. Bigg Boss was like a luxury paid holiday.”

He now releases his singles on his YouTube channel Baba Sehgal Entertainment. He has a huge following of 1.14 lakh subscribers and on Instagram, the rapper enjoys a fan following of 331K followers

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Check AQI levels in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati playing poker leaves internet divided, viral photos causes stir online

After ‘different ball’ claim, Hasan Raza alleges BCCI of manipulating DRS

Viral video: Elderly couple dancing to Dil Tera Aashiq will make you say wow, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE