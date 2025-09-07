This Indian film is called 'most controversial' movie premiering at TIFF 2025, it stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, is based on...; name is...

Farah Khan defends Raj Kundra, hits back at netizen accusing him of ‘disrespecting’ Shilpa Shetty: 'You should not...'
Anurag Kashyap’s this film received praise at TIFF for its intense storytelling, Bobby Deol’s career-defining performance, and its bold commentary on the legal system.
At the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap’s latest film Bandar made a strong impression during its world premiere. Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, and starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, the movie is being called Kashyap’s most raw, intense, and controversial work to date.
The film didn’t just spark conversations—it also unsettled audiences with its message, particularly in how it questions the fairness of the legal system toward men.
Bobby Deol’s role has been described as a complete transformation, with many critics calling it one of the most powerful performances of his career. Sanya Malhotra plays a crucial role, delivering a deeply emotional performance filled with conviction.
Saba Azad shines as a bold and fierce young woman, bringing authenticity to every frame. Sapna Pabbi’s part is being kept under wraps, with critics hinting that her role is best experienced without spoilers.
Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, known for backing unconventional projects like Veere Di Wedding and CTRL, is behind this film as well, continuing his streak of supporting bold, unique stories.