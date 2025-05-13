The film was made by Jamshedji Framji Madan's company, Madan Theatre, and starred Jehanara Kajjan among others. Indrasabha holds the world record for the most songs (72) in any musical ever made. Of these 72 songs, 31 were ghazals.

Not only the story and casting of a film, its songs are important to the movie's success at the box office as well. Over the past few years, many musicals like Amar Singh Chamkila, Lootera, and Qala have impressed audiences. Even in the 90s and early 2000s, Indian films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Taal had 10 or more songs, greatly fitting in with the narrative of the movie. But today, we will tell you about a 1932 film that holds the record for the most number of songs. This 1932 release, one of the first talkies from India that had a staggering 72 songs. We are talking about the film Indrasabha.

Inder Sabha, an Urdu play and opera written by Agha Hasan Amanat, and first staged in 1853, was released as a film in 1932. This 3-hour, 31-minute-long film was made when the era of sound films began. Indrasabha was one of the earliest sound films made in India, the very next year after Alam Ara, which was the first Indian talkie.

The film was made by Jamshedji Framji Madan's company, Madan Theatre, and starred Jehanara Kajjan among others. Indrasabha holds the world record for the most songs (72) in any musical ever made. Of these 72 songs, it included 31 ghazals, 9 thumri of gaya and Benares gharana, 4 holis, 15 songs and two chaubolas, and five chhands with enough scope for dances as well.

In comparison to today's times, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 musical drama, had 14 songs. Subhash Ghai's Taal had 12 songs, while Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein had 9 songs, including instrumentals. Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar also had 14 songs. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had just 7 songs. These films, often considered to be quite music-heavy, still fall short of Indrasabha, as these films all have a combined track count of 56, 16 songs less than Indrasabha.

READ | Meet Kapoor family member who made debut in Rishi Kapoor's flop film, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, still never became star, he is Raj Kapoor's..., name is..