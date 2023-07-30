This is the highest grossing adult-rated Indian film, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Released in 2019, this movie broke the six-year-old record of Grand Masti (2013), becoming the highest-grossing A-rated film in India.

In India, an A-rated (Adults Only) film has a limited audience. Families with minors and teenagers don't go to cinemas to watch these films. A movie that has explicit scenes, strong language, bold themes, and heavy violence with blood and gore, is usually passed with an A-certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

If a film is certified as adult-rated, it losses a specific chunk of the audience. Still, there are titles in Bollywood that were passed with an A certificate, but they went on break the Indian box office record. Today, we are discussing the highest-grossing adult-rated in India. Well, if you think it's Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Vipul Shah's The Kerala Story, the sex-comedy Grand Masti, or the crime thriller Murder 2, then you are wrong. The 2019 love drama, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani tops the list of highest-grossing adult-rated films.

As Bollywood Hungama reported, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Hindi debut directorial grossed Rs 379 crore worldwide (with Rs 278 crore in India). Kabir Singh is the official remake of Sandeep's Telugu hit Arjun Reddy (2017). The original movie starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini in the lead roles.

Watch a scene from the film

The portal released a long list of top adult-rated films with domestic collections. After Kabir Singh, The Kashmir Files secured 2nd position with Rs 252 crores. Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story ranked 3rd with Rs 242 crores. Sex comedy Grand Masti gained the 4th spot with Rs 102 crores, and Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding was positioned as the 5th highest-grossing adult film with Rs 81.39 crores.

When Kabir Singh was released, it met with some harsh criticism. Many reviewers slammed the titular character and called it a violent film. Interestingly, Sandeep's next movie, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, is touted to be the most violent film by the director. Animal will release in cinemas on December 7, 2023.