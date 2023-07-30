Headlines

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Army jawan, back home on leave, goes missing in Kashmir; massive hunt launched

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli turns waterboy for Team India as 12th man, viral video wins hearts

This Indian film earned Rs 5000 crore at box-office, not DDLJ, Lagaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF2, Pathan, PK, 2.0

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Army jawan, back home on leave, goes missing in Kashmir; massive hunt launched

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar bury the hatchet; hug at singer's birthday months after infamous fight

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Indian film earned Rs 5000 crore at box-office, not DDLJ, Lagaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF2, Pathan, PK, 2.0

It may be recalled that Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma had once claimed that the box-office collection of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was Rs 5000 crore. Y

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 is set to hit the screens after few days and the film directed by Anil Sharma has already been in news for its action-packed trailer. It is to be noted that Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar which released in 2001 and it was also directed by Anil Sharma. It may be recalled that Anil Sharma had once claimed that the box-office collection of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was Rs 5000 crore. Yes, you read it right.

There is no denying the fact that Gadar was a super hit and it set several records at the box-office at that time. Gdar: Ek Prem Katha was a decent love story set against the backdrop of India’s war of independence. Sunny Deol’s character as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel’s Sakeena had received a lot of praise from the audiences. Gadar’s song Ud ja Kaale Kaawa was a blockbuster.

Gadar was a smash hit undoubtedly, but director Anil Sharma once said in 2017 that Gadar released with Lagaan and though its box-office collections got affected due to Lagaan, Gadar still managed to collect Rs 5000 crore. Anil Sharma made the statement during an event to launch his son Utkarsh Sharma’s film. This is the claim made by Anil Sharma and this seems to be highly inflated because Gadar didn’t do business anywhere close to Rs 5000. Gadar’s lifetime collection is Rs 133.12 crore, which means that even if we adjust this amount against inflation, it would not be anywhere Rs 5000 crore as claimed by Anil Sharma.

During the same event, Anil Sharma also talked about the box office collection of Baahubali 2, which had crossed 1500 crores, an all-time high. Anil Sharma, however, left everyone stunned by dismissing Prabhas’ film and said, “Gadar had done a business of Rs 265 crore in 2001 when the ticket rates were Rs 25 only. As per valuation, it is Rs 5,000 crore today, and Bahubali 2 has just reached some Rs 1,500 crore, so no record has been broken.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reads script, operates mobile in the house? clip from live footage leaves netizens puzzled

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

BCCI announces next course of action against Harmanpreet Kaur on her conduct against Bangladesh

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

Centre orders CBI to probe horrific Manipur video, says 'government has zero...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE