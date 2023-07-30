This Indian film earned Rs 5000 crore at box-office, not DDLJ, Lagaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF2, Pathan, PK, 2.0

It may be recalled that Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma had once claimed that the box-office collection of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was Rs 5000 crore. Y

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 is set to hit the screens after few days and the film directed by Anil Sharma has already been in news for its action-packed trailer. It is to be noted that Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar which released in 2001 and it was also directed by Anil Sharma. It may be recalled that Anil Sharma had once claimed that the box-office collection of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was Rs 5000 crore. Yes, you read it right.

There is no denying the fact that Gadar was a super hit and it set several records at the box-office at that time. Gdar: Ek Prem Katha was a decent love story set against the backdrop of India’s war of independence. Sunny Deol’s character as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel’s Sakeena had received a lot of praise from the audiences. Gadar’s song Ud ja Kaale Kaawa was a blockbuster.

Gadar was a smash hit undoubtedly, but director Anil Sharma once said in 2017 that Gadar released with Lagaan and though its box-office collections got affected due to Lagaan, Gadar still managed to collect Rs 5000 crore. Anil Sharma made the statement during an event to launch his son Utkarsh Sharma’s film. This is the claim made by Anil Sharma and this seems to be highly inflated because Gadar didn’t do business anywhere close to Rs 5000. Gadar’s lifetime collection is Rs 133.12 crore, which means that even if we adjust this amount against inflation, it would not be anywhere Rs 5000 crore as claimed by Anil Sharma.

During the same event, Anil Sharma also talked about the box office collection of Baahubali 2, which had crossed 1500 crores, an all-time high. Anil Sharma, however, left everyone stunned by dismissing Prabhas’ film and said, “Gadar had done a business of Rs 265 crore in 2001 when the ticket rates were Rs 25 only. As per valuation, it is Rs 5,000 crore today, and Bahubali 2 has just reached some Rs 1,500 crore, so no record has been broken.”