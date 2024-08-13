Twitter
Bollywood

This Indian actor holds record for most Rs 300-crore films; it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Rajinikanth, Aamir, Prabhas

This Indian actor holds the record for most number of Rs 300-crore films.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 07:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Indian actor with most Rs 300-crore films
Nowadays, Indian films have created a new benchmark of collecting Rs 1000 crore at the box office. However, there was time when films used to earn Rs 100 crore, Rs 300 crore at the box office. Though the Rs 300-crore club was started by Aamir Khan, he doesn't have much films in the club. 

Neither Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth or Prabhas has most number of Rs 300-crore films. The actor who holds this record is also one of the richest and highest-paid actor in the country and a star kid. He is none other than Salman Khan. 

Salman Khan is one of the most commercially successful actors of Indian cinema. The actor started his career with Biwi Ho To Aisi, which saw him in a supporting role and failed to perform well at the box office. However, he then starred in Sooraj R. Barjatya's romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya, which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time. After that there was no looking back for the actor. 

Salman Khan, who is the son of famous Bollywood writer Salim Khan, has given several hits and blockbusters in his career spanning over three decades. The actor who started his journey with a flop, became a superstar and also one of the highest-paid celebrities in the country. Other than that, he also holds a record which is yet to broken. 

Salman Khan has the most number of Rs 300-crore films. He has 8 films in the club including Bharat, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Race 3 and Kick. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan has 6 films each in the Rs 300-crore club. Rajinikanth has 4 films including Jailer, Enthiran, 2,0 and Kabali; Prabhas has 5 films including Baahubali-The Begining, Baahubali 2-The Conclusion, Saaho, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. 

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is set to release in cinemas on Eid 2025. The film is currently under production.

