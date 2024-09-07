Twitter
This iconic horror film was shot in real graveyard, actual dead body was found, movie was shot only at night, earned...

This horror movie was shot in the real graveyard and it left the cast and crew terrified after they found a real dead body in a pit that was presumed to be undug before.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

This iconic horror film was shot in real graveyard, actual dead body was found, movie was shot only at night, earned...
A still from the iconic horror film that was shot in real graveyard
Moviegoers love horror films, and a good spooky flick is always admired by them. The year 2024 will be regarded as the year when scary movies brought the audience back to the cinemas (read Shaitaan, Munjya, and Stree 2). Whenever the horror genre is discussed in Bollywood, the Ramsay Brothers will always be remembered for their immense contribution. 

From the early 70s to the early 90s, Ramsay Brothers churned out some terrific horror films that went on to earn good at the box office. Directors Tulsi Ramsay, Shyam Ramsay, and writer Kumar Ramsay have never disappointed the audience, and they have gone to lengths to entertain their audience. 

When the Ramsay Brothers shot their film in a real graveyard

Ramsay Brothers' Do Gaj Zameen Ke was touted to be the first Indian horror film with the concept of zombies. The movie was shot in a real graveyard at Mahabhelswar. As per the media reports, the crew faced a strange and unexpected incident. Since the movie was being shot in a real cemetery, they needed to dig a pit for a scene. They took permission from Father and dug at the place which was not used before. Reportedly, they were assured that the place allotted to them was never dug to bury someone. However, to everyone’s shock, they found an actual dead body in the pit, and that left the crew terrified. 

Kiran Ramsay used to record sound by staying in cemetery overnight 

Reportedly, Kiran Ramsay, used to record sounds for their movies. According to Deepak Ramsay, Kiran would go into cemeteries at night to capture real, spooky sounds. He would stay in the graveyard from 9 pm to 4 am, a time he called the “Special Graveyard Shoot.” The sounds he recorded like the wind blowing or birds screeching, were used in their films to give them an authentic scary vibe.

Do Gaj Zameen Ke's box office collection 

Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche was released in 1972. Made in a reported profit of Rs 3.5 lakhs, the film earned Rs 45 lakhs, which translates to one of the most profitable films of the Ramsay Brothers. 

