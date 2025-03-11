Kalicharan, starring Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Premnath, Ajit, Madan Puri, and Danny Denzongpa, made waves at the box office. It proved to be a breakthrough role for stars Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy, who never looked back after the success of this film.

Veteran Hindi cinema star Shatrughan Sinha played minor roles at the beginning of his career and struggled a lot to achieve the kind of success that all actors dream of. His films as the lead hero between 1970 and 1975 were not hits. However, in 1976, Shatrughan Sinha played the lead role in Subhash Ghai's Kalicharan which made him a star overnight.

Kalicharan was Subhash Ghai's first directorial outing for which he got N.N. Sippy onboard as producer. The latter was keen on casting Rajesh Khanna in the lead role, however, after getting to know that Rajesh Khanna did not have dates for the years 1976 and 1977, the film ultimately went to Shatrughan Sinha, making him a star overnight.

Kalicharan, starring Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Premnath, Ajit, Madan Puri, and Danny Denzongpa, made waves at the box office. It proved to be a breakthrough role for stars Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy, who never looked back after the success of this film.

Kalicharan became so successful that it was remade four times. Kalicharan was repackaged as the Telugu film Khaidi Kalidasu (1977), the Kannada film Kaalinga (1980), the Tamil film Sangili (1982), and the Malayalam film Pathamudayam (1985).

Initially, N.N. Sippy, after watching the rough copy of this film, was disappointed, but when he saw the final edited film, he knew the film would be a hit.

One unknown but most popular trivia about Kalicharan is that it was also remade in Bollywood. Shatrughan Sinha-fronted Kalicharan (1976) was repackaged as Humshakal (1992), starring Vinod Khanna, and Rowdy Rathore (2012), starring Akshay Kumar. Both these films were successful at the box office.

READ | After Yuzvendra Chahal's photos with RJ Mahvesh go viral, his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma unarchives old Instagram photos with..