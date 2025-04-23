Today, we’re going to talk about a Bollywood actor whose life was deeply affected by a tragic chapter in India’s history. In 1990, during the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, his family was forced to leave their home in Kashmir and start over elsewhere.

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists launched a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, targeting a group of tourists. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 26 people, making it the deadliest assault in the Valley since the Pulwama attack in 2019. Most of the victims were tourists visiting the region.

We’re talking about veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose roots trace back to Kashmir. His parents belonged to the Valley, and his brother was born in Baramulla. Anupam played a pivotal role in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, a film that shed light on the painful truth of the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. During the film’s success, he visited his mother Dulari to share the moment. His mother turned emotional and recalled the harrowing time when her brother was warned to leave and their family was forced to abandon their new home.

They had to flee overnight, leaving behind everything they had built. Her brother never truly recovered from the trauma, he lived with a broken heart and eventually passed away, never able to return to the land they once called home.

In the emotional five-minute video shared by actor, Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari, is seen speaking from the heart about The Kashmir Files and its powerful impact. She begins by praising director Vivek Agnihotri, calling his film a “correct” portrayal of truth. When Anupam, who is off-camera, asks her why she believes the film resonated so deeply with audiences, Dulari simply says, “Because it shows what really happened.”

She then shifts into a deeply personal memory, sharing in a mix of Hindi and Kashmiri the heartbreaking story of her brother during the 1990 exodus. “My brother lived in Rambagh. One evening, he came home and was told to leave everything behind. He had just built his house that same year.” With a heavy voice, she continues, “There was a note on the door – ‘Today it’s your turn.’ He didn’t even take the house papers or his bank passbook. He left with nothing. He died heartbroken, far from the home he built with so much love.”

Later in the video, Dulari adds more about his suffering: “He didn’t even take money with him. It’s not like he had a home waiting in Delhi or Mumbai. He had to live in a tent. I wouldn’t wish that life on even my enemies.” Her words, full of pain and loss, echo the trauma faced by countless Kashmiri Pandits — a story that The Kashmir Files brought to the forefront.

Dulari, who was born and raised in Srinagar, fondly recalls her childhood in the city in another heartfelt moment of the video. She expresses a deep longing to return someday, saying, “I will buy a house in Karan Nagar. My childhood was spent there. Even if I have just a room, I’ll live there.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said the perpetrators would face the harshest consequences. He added that he would be visiting Srinagar to hold a security review meeting. Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the firing incident reported in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir, calling it an attack on peace and the region's tourism sector.