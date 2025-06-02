Led by Shefali Shah, Delhi Crime has had two seasons with 12 episodes till now. The third season will release later this year on Netflix. It is the first Indian show to win Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards.

From Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Paatal Lok and Pankaj Tripathi-headlined Mirzapur to Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, the Indian OTT space has some brilliant engaging, intriguing crime thriller web series across different OTT platforms. We can see that it is the male actors who often headline such shows. However, one extremely talented female actor is also seen leading an intense, gripping crime thriller show, which is counted amongst the best Indian series in the streaming space. The show being talked about is Delhi Crime and the actor is none other than Shefali Shah, who leads the series as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Streaming on Netflix, the police procuderal show has had two seasons till now and is rated 8.5 on IMDb.

The first season, which had seven episodes and came out in 2019, was based on the gruesome 2012 Delhi gang rape. It showed how the police solved the case, and was met with glorious reviews from the critics and immense love from the audiences. The Netflix series also became the first Indian show to win Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards 2020.

The second season of Delhi Crime was released in 2022 with five episodes. Shefali's DCP Vartika and her team investigate a series of brutal killings in the national capital with the Kachcha Baniyan gang as their main suspect. For this season, Shefali Shah earned the Best Actress nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2023.

Delhi Crime is set to return with its third season this year with its focus on human trafficking. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet. While the second season had Tillotama Shome as the antagonist, the upcoming season will see Huma Qureshi as the villain. Apart from Shefali Shah, the Netflix show has a solid ensemble of leading actors - Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. Denzil Smith, Yashaswini Dayama, Gopal Datt, Anurag Arora, and Aakash Dahiya are seen in recurring roles.

