This glamorous actress who worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan was forced into prostitution, met painful end due to...

Life in showbiz is not all about glamour and glitz and it would not be wrong to say that the real face of the glamour industry is very different from what it appears to the outsiders. Many Indians want to become a part of the glamour industry and while some succeed in tasting success there are many who fail to find a place in the showbiz. In this article, we will talk about the tragic life of actress Nisha Noor, whose life is a reminder of the dark side of the film industry. Nisha Noor was a popular actress of the 1980s and had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Nisha Noor was known for her glamorous and bold roles and had a strong fan following. At the peak of her career, Nisha Noor worked with renowned directors like Balachandran, Visu and Chandrashekar and she romanced megastars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on-screen. But things turned downhill for Nisha Noor after few years and she started facing a lot of struggles in landing work in the film industry.

According to reports, Nisha Noor decided to quit films after she failed to find work and a producer allegedly forced her into prostitution. But these rumours cannot be validated as Nisha Noor remained out of touch with the industry people for a long time. Nisha Noor lost all her hard earned money and she did not receive any support from her family or friends during the tough phase.

Nisha Noor was finally found sleeping on the streets outside a dargah. Nisha Noor was very weak when she was rescued by Tamil NGO Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam. It was later found that Nisha Noor was suffering from AIDS. Nisha Noor passed away in 2007 at a hospital.