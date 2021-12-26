This gesture of Ranveer Singh will MELT your heart- Watch

Ranveer Singh who's basking glory with his portrayal of Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev with '83,' is known for being courteous towards his fans. The actor respects his fans unconditional love, and he has earned appreciation with his gestures.

The actor celebrated Christmas and his latest film's release with kids of an NGO. He arranged a special screening and had a blast with the bunch of happiness. Have a look.

However, before the screening, Ranveer made a dazzling entry at the venue in his Lamborgini, and he posed for the media gracefully. While posing for the paps, Ranveer even greeted his fans, hugged them, took their phone to click selfies, and met everyone with warmth.

After the photo session, Singh moved towards the venue, and in this rush, an elder man got pushed away. Ranveer saw that, he went to the person, consoled him, and made sure that he's alright. Watch it here.

Later in the evening, Ranveer strode out for a Christmas dinner at his friend's home, and he's looked charming in a maroon velvet blazer with green hat.

Ranveer's '83' is the Kabir Khan directorial which dramatises the iconic win of India at the Cricket World Cup of 1983.