This flop starring three superstars, was rejected by Aamir Khan, led director into depression, later became cult classic

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

8 poorest countries in the world

8 poorest countries in the world

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This flop starring three superstars, was rejected by Aamir Khan, led director into depression, later became cult classic

This film which had three superstars, tanked at the box office but later became a cult classic.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 08:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This flop starring three superstars, was rejected by Aamir Khan, led director into depression, later became cult classic
Preity Zinta in Lakshya
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

From Agneepath, and Silsila to Swades, there are many Bollywood films that tanked at the box office, however, later became cult classics. Another such film, which had three superstars, failed at the box office. 

The film we are talking about was rejected by Aamir Khan and its failure led the director into depression. It is none other than Farhan Akhtar’s second directorial Lakshya. 

Lakshya is a coming-of-age war drama, set on the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It tells the story of the story of Karan Shergill (Hrithik), an aimless, lazy young man, the son of a wealthy businessman from Delhi, who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero just as war breaks out. 

The film made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, starred Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Preity Zinta in key roles. However, despite an ensemble star cast, the film failed to make a mark at the box office and tanked miserably. The film only collected Rs 40 crore and was declared a flop at the box office. 

However, do you know that Aamir Khan was first considered to lead the film? However, the actor rejected the film as he was busy shooting Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Similarly, Arjun Rampal was offered the role of Jalal Akbar, but he rejected the film, and Sushant Singh replaced him. 

Farhan Akhtar, who directed the film, revealed in a recent interview, that the film’s failure led him into depression. He told Raj Shamani, “Bachpan se sunte aa rahe hai dil se mahenat karo toh reward milega. I was convinced that in my entire life, I hadn’t worked so hard the way I did for this film. So when that film was released it didn’t do well. Mein itna depressed hua tha ki yaar kaise ho gaya? Itni mehnat meine ki, Dil Chahta Hai meine hardly mehnat ki thi. Dil Chahta Hai mein the hard work that I did was to cast the right people. I was so depressed it took me a year and a half to come out of that depression.”

Though the film failed at the box office, over time it inspired many people and earned the status of a cult classic. Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the movie was described as ‘career-best’ and later Farhan and Hrithik worked together again in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement