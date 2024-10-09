This flop film had 5 stars, was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji; earned only…

Here's a look at one of the multi-starrers that flopped miserably at the box office and the director never made another film again.

From Thugs of Hindostan to Adipurush, there are several multi-starrer films that failed to perform at the box office. One such multi-starrer had 5 stars but still failed to perform at the box office and the director never made another film again.

The film we are talking about was rejected by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan and was made by one of the most famous Bollywood actors. It is Anupam Kher's Om Jai Jagadish.

Om Jai Jagadish (based on the Aarti of the same name) is a 2002 Indian Hindi drama film directed by Anupam Kher and was his directorial debut. The film starred stars like Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, and Tara Sharma, however, still failed to impress the audience.

Originally, Yash Raj Films wanted to rope in director Anupam Kher with his script and also wished to produce it, on the condition that the director managed to rope in Aamir Khan (Om), Shah Rukh Khan (Jai), Salman Khan (Jagadish), Rani Mukerji (Ayesha), Kajol (Neetu) & Preity Zinta (Pooja) to play the leading characters. However, surprisingly, all the actors declined the film stating date problems, and the project was eventually produced by Vashu Bhagnani and released by Sa Re Ga Ma HMV. Dia Mirza signed for the part of Pooja in the movie; however, due to the failure of her previous films, Anupam Kher gave her a condition of working on the film for free, which she did not agree to.

Made in Rs 13 crore, the film only earned Rs 14 crore at the box office worldwide and was declared a flop at the box office. Anupam Kher never made another movie again. He did produce several films like Bariwali, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Tere Sang, and Ranchi Diaries, but all of them failed at the box office. It remains the only film offered to the three big Khans (Salman, Shahrukh Khan & Aamir Khan), together to date.

