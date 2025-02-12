Apart from Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Andaz Apna Apna also stars Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor, and will be re-released all over India by Cinepolis.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in lead roles, is all set to re-release in April 2025, 31 years after its original release in 1994. The film's teaser will be launched tomorrow.

Speaking about the re-release, director Rajkumar Santoshi said, “Andaz Apna Apna is very close to my heart and I am very excited to hear that it is re-releasing again this April." The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor, and will be re-released all over India by Cinepolis.

As per film critic Taran Adarsh, "The Aamir Khan-Salman Khan starrer, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has been restored and remastered in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Sound."

Andaz Apna Apna is an action comedy. The plot elements of the film were later used in other language films such as Ullathai Allitha, Veedevadandi Babu, and Galate Aliyandru, though none being a frame-to-frame remake. Although the film was a semi-hit at the box office, it has emerged as a cult film over the years.

The plot focuses on two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress to have access to her father’s wealth. They soon realize that the heiress has exchanged her identity with that of her secretary. By that point, one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress, and the other gold digger has fallen for the secretary.

Apart from the hilarious plot, the film is known for some of the most iconic dialogues, which are used colloquially even today.

