This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

This film which took 21 years to make, saw producers refusing to back it, flopped at the box office, but became a hit on OTT.

There are several films like Laapataa Ladies and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, that failed at the box office but found love on OTT. One such small-budget film with no superstar flopped at the box office but later earned cult status. The film we are talking about took 21 years ago to be made, producers refused to back it, but it became a hit on OTT. It’s none other than Tumbbad.

Tumbbad is a small-budgeted Indian language folklore horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. Starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao, it follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra

However, do you know that writer-director Rahi Anil Barve wrote the first draft of the Tumbbad in 1997? The title of this film was derived from Shripad Narayan Pendse's Marathi novel Tumbadche Khot. As per media reports, in 2009-2010, Rahi wrote a 700-page storyboard.

It first went into production in 2008 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role but was quickly shelved as the producer backed out. Tumbbad finally went on floors in 2012. However, Anil wasn't satisfied with the film during the edit. So, the film was re-wrote and re-shot in 2015.

Several producers refused to back the project as according to Anil Barve, ‘nothing of this sort was ever tried before in Hindi cinema’. The film was shot over 5 years and in 4 monsoons. Because of this, the film’s budget went over the board and then the hero, the producer of the film sold his house and car for the film.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Soham revealed that he sold his house, and even his car to complete the film. "By the time the film was made, I was financially exhausted. In these seven years, I had to sell my flat, then sold some more properties, and finally even sold my car."

Then filmmaker Anand L Rai backed the film and it was finally released in 2018. Made in Rs 5 crore, the film earned only Rs 13 crore at the box office. However, when it came on OTT, it won everyone’s hearts and became a hit. Now, the film has been re-released in theatres. Over the years the film has gained cult status despite it being a flop at the box office.

