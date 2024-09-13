Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

Viraj Ghelani says working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was his 'worst experience': 'The work culture was...'

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'

Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

This film which took 21 years to make, saw producers refusing to back it, flopped at the box office, but became a hit on OTT.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 06:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status
A still from Tumbbad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are several films like Laapataa Ladies and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, that failed at the box office but found love on OTT. One such small-budget film with no superstar flopped at the box office but later earned cult status. The film we are talking about took 21 years ago to be made, producers refused to back it, but it became a hit on OTT. It’s none other than Tumbbad. 

Tumbbad is a small-budgeted Indian language folklore horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. Starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao, it follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra

However, do you know that writer-director Rahi Anil Barve wrote the first draft of the Tumbbad in 1997? The title of this film was derived from Shripad Narayan Pendse's Marathi novel Tumbadche Khot. As per media reports, in 2009-2010, Rahi wrote a 700-page storyboard. 

It first went into production in 2008 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role but was quickly shelved as the producer backed out. Tumbbad finally went on floors in 2012. However, Anil wasn't satisfied with the film during the edit. So, the film was re-wrote and re-shot in 2015. 

Several producers refused to back the project as according to Anil Barve, ‘nothing of this sort was ever tried before in Hindi cinema’. The film was shot over 5 years and in 4 monsoons. Because of this, the film’s budget went over the board and then the hero, the producer of the film sold his house and car for the film. 

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Soham revealed that he sold his house, and even his car to complete the film. "By the time the film was made, I was financially exhausted. In these seven years, I had to sell my flat, then sold some more properties, and finally even sold my car."

Then filmmaker Anand L Rai backed the film and it was finally released in 2018. Made in Rs 5 crore, the film earned only Rs 13 crore at the box office. However, when it came on OTT, it won everyone’s hearts and became a hit. Now, the film has been re-released in theatres. Over the years the film has gained cult status despite it being a flop at the box office.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘30 LPA, 3BHK, no in-laws’: Woman earning Rs 1.32 lakh salary lists demands for future husband, netizens say...

‘30 LPA, 3BHK, no in-laws’: Woman earning Rs 1.32 lakh salary lists demands for future husband, netizens say...

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for bilateral talks, agenda for meeting is...

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for bilateral talks, agenda for meeting is...

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement