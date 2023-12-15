Headlines

This popular filmmaker almost went bankrupt after back-to-back flops, took risk of directing a love story and he...

After delivering major commercial failures, this popular director-producer decided to play the biggest gamble of all time, directing a romantic drama in the masala entertainers-dominated 80s.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

Hits and flops are part of the showbiz. However, there have been instances where a wrong gamble turned filmmakers bankrupt. Today we will discuss one of the most popular filmmakers of Bollywood, who has built an empire for himself and his family. 

Today Yash Raj Films (YRF) is considered one of the biggest production houses. But there was a time when YRF was almost on the verge of shutdown. The maverick filmmaker, Yash Chopra, who has given the biggest of action dramas such as Deewaar, Trishul, and Kaala Pathaar and classical love stories such as Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila, Darr, almost went bankrupt. 

The back-to-back failures that led Yash Chopra to bankruptcy 

After directing several hits and blockbusters, Yash Chopra decided to back a few films as a producer. In the 80s, Yash produced movies such as Nakhuda, multi-starrer Sawaal, and even directed Silsila, Faasle and Vijay. But sadly all five were box office disappointments. Silsila did perform better than the other four, but it was still below the mark of his filmography, or the stars involved in the film (Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha). 

As Radio City reported, these commercial failures put Yash Raj in major debt. Yash Chopra almost became bankrupt and had no money. Yet, he decided to play the biggest gamble of his life. 

Yash Chopra decided to bounce back with Chandni

In the decade of the 80s, which was majorly controlled by masala entertainers, Yash Chopra decided to make a hardcore romantic musical, Chandni. Initially, the film was planned with Rekha, but the veteran star suggested Sridevi's name and Yash Chopra found his Chandni in late Sridevi. 

READ: Not Sridevi, but this superstar was Yash Chopra's first choice for Chandni, she rejected her the role as...

When distributors refused to release Chandni

In the Netflix documentary series The Romantics, Karan Johar revealed that the distributors refused to release Chandni, after hearing that the film is too long with too many songs. He further revealed that "A lot of messages were passed that 'Another flop is coming. Don't give them theatres'," But Yash Chopra went against all odds, and Chandni became a major commercial blockbuster, ending the streak of violent films, and reviving the romantic dramas in Bollywood. 

Yash Chopra's glorious filmography

After Chandni, Yash Chopra continued directing and producing several blockbusters, including, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, Veer-Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. After Yash's demise, his son Aditya manages YRF, and he has backed one of the biggest franchises of Indian cinema, The YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, War, and Tiger 3.

