This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

This filmmaker once earned more than Shah Rukh Khan, made him her assistant.

Shah Rukh Khan is the richest superstar in Bollywood and enjoys a good rapport with his co-stars and filmmakers in the industry. However, do you know that he once claimed that a filmmaker treated him ‘as bad as spot boy’?

Yes, the filmmaker we are talking about once earned more than Shah Rukh Khan and has even given several Rs 100-crore hits with the superstars. She is none other than Farah Khan.

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan know each other since Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. The two met on the sets and formed a good friendship bond. Farah revealed how Shah Rukh Khan became her assistant as the budget of the shoot was low and how she was the highest-paid in the crew. She said, "The budget was very low. Shah Rukh was paid Rs 25,000 for that movie. I was the highest-paid person in that movie, let me tell you. I was paid Rs 5,000 per song, and there were six songs. Just because of that, I was paid Rs 30,000. We couldn’t even afford an assistant.”

Farah Khan in an interview with Indian Express revealed, “Shah Rukh (Khan) used to say this, ‘One thing about Farah is she treats everyone the same way. She treats me as badly as she treats a spot boy.’ I think that’s a great quality to have. A lot of people treat the crew very badly. I unanimously treat everyone badly. I think, for me, because I was a technician and then I was a choreographer… when I made my first movie, it was important that people who work in the back get seen. Now people do my movies because they want to come in the last song.”

Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Naa in 2004 which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. The two then reunited for Om Shanti Om and the film collected Rs 148 crore worldwide at the box office. Their third collaboration Happy New Year also emerged as a blockbuster collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. All of their films together have been a hit at the box office. Recently, when Farah Khan lost her mother, Shah Rukh Khan was seen at her mother’s funeral along with his full family and was seen consoling the filmmaker and giving her a hug.

