This Indian filmmaker who once worked as Akshay Kumar’s body double, has most number of Rs 100 crore films

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

The 100-crore club was established in mid mid-2000s and over time, the club has included a number of Indian films from RRR, Jawan, Singham, and more. While a number of actors have entered the Rs 100 crore club, only a few filmmakers could be a part of it, and among them is one who rules this club. 

The filmmaker who has the most number of Rs 100 crore films is one of the most celebrated filmmakers and has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more. This filmmaker once played Akshay’s body double and later directed him in a hit film. He is none other than Rohit Shetty. 

Rohit Shetty is the son of M. B. Shetty and Ratna, a Bollywood junior artist who has acted in Hindi and Kannada films. He started his career at the age of 17 and worked as an assistant director in Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante. He then later worked with Ajay Devgn in Suhaag which also starred Akshay Kumar and played Akshay’s body double. He once revealed the same in the show Great Indian Laughter Challenge and said, “During Suhaag, I was actually his body double. I even learned his walk for it.” 

The filmmaker has as many as 9 films that collected Rs 100 crore at the box office which includes, including his highest-grosser Chennai Express, which earned Rs 423 crore, Sooryavanshi which earned Rs 293 crore worldwide, Singham (Rs 157 crore), Bol Bachchan (Rs 165 crore), Singham Returns (Rs 219 crore), Dilwale (Rs 377 crore), Golmaal Again (Rs 311 crore), and Simmba (Rs 400 crore) and Golmaal 3 (Rs 162 crore). 

Now, the filmmaker is all set to enthrall the audience with the upcoming movie Singham 3. It is the third movie in the Singham franchise and 5th in his cop universe after Singham, Singham Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. 

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh and along with this, the film will introduce the first female cop of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Deepika Padukone. 

Recently, Rohit Shetty shared the fiery first look of Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham, Shakti Shetty on the occasion of Navaratri. The first look impressed fans and took the internet by storm. The fans are now excited to watch the film which is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024 and will clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

