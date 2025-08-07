This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was Rs 90 lakh, it earned over Rs 17 crores, inspired Rajinikanth to..., movie was..

Who rejected Amitabh Bachchan's superhit film Zanjeer? Zanjeer was initially offered to Raaj Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Dev Anand, and Dilip Kumar, but they turned down the offer. Eventually, Big B, who was a newcomer at the time, was cast as Vijay Khanna in the film.

Actors rejecting films is a common phenomenon within the Indian film industry. What one actor might view as a weak script can be viewed by another as a blockbuster in the making. There are many such films in Bollywood and South cinema, which were taken up by another actor after one actor left them. Today, we will tell you about one such film which was rejected by not one but 5 actors, but the one who eventually worked in it became an overnight sensation. Made for Rs 90 lakhs, this film collected Rs 17.46 crore at the box office.

Was Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer rejected by 5 actors?

The film we are talking about is Zanjeer, which was released in 1973 and was written by Salim-Javed. Directed & produced by Prakash Mehra, Zanjeer marked a turning point in Amitabh Bachchan's career, who, at the time, was planning to quit acting after back-to-back flop films.

Zanjeer was initially offered to Raaj Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Dev Anand, and Dilip Kumar, but they turned down the offer. Eventually, Amitabh Bachchan, who was a newcomer at the time, was cast as Vijay Khanna in the film.

How did Rajinikanth become an actor?

Zanjeer, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Ajit Khan, and Bindu, played a major role in establishing Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar. Zanjeer was also a turning point for South Indian cinema, with Amitabh Bachchan's acting inspiring Rajinikanth to commit to a career in the film industry.

How much did Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer earn at the box office?

Made on a budget of Rs 90 lakh, Zanjeer earned Rs 17.46 crores at the box office. It was also an overseas blockbuster at the Soviet box office.

