Sooraj Barjatya has shared that he wouldn't have made Uunchai if Amitabh Bachchan had refused the film. The 2022 adventure drama also starred Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the leading roles.

Sooraj Barjatya has helmed blockbuster romantic dramas including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. In 2022, he made an adventure drama Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

The movie was appreciated by audiences across age groups, completed 50 days of its theatrical run, and went on to collect Rs 50 crore worldwide. At the 70th National Film Awards announced in 2024, Sooraj Barjatya won his first National Award for Best Direction and Neena Gupta won her second National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 60-year-old filmmaker has stated that he wouldn't have made the film if Amitabh Bachchan would have refused it. Barjatya shared that Bachchan's agreement to do the film gave the film its much-needed foundation. He added that after the superstar said yes, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher also came on board.

Uunchai was based on the three friends Amit Srivastava (Amitabh Bachchan), Om Sharma (Anupam Kher), and Javed Siddiqui (Boman Irani) who set out on an adventurous journey to Everest Base Camp to honor the final wish of their late friend Bhupen (Danny Denzongpa). The film marked Sooraj's return to direction after seven years since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.

The adventure drama also received seven nominations at the 68th Filmfare Awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, Best Story, Best Dialogue, and Best Music Director, but failed to win any award. Uunchai was the 60th film produced by Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions.