This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

In this film, Salman Khan plays the character of an HIV Positive person who dies at the end. Salman was convinced by the script and thus he took only Re 1 as his acting fee.

Salman Khan is one of the most expensive stars of Bollywood. The actor charges a heavy fee for his larger-than-life persona, but do you know that he also did a movie for almost free? In 2004, Salman Khan was seen in a film where he played a distinctive character and shed his machoism for a social message.

Salman Khan did a movie called Phir Milenge where he played an HIV-positive character, and Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty supported him. For this film, Salman Khan charged only Re 1. Phir Milenge followed Shilpa's character after she was diagnosed with HIV and was wrongfully terminated from her work. Abhishek Bachchan played her lawyer and Salman played her former lover.

Producer Shailendra Singh said that Salman showed support in his vision and he even charged Re 1 for his appearance. In a recent social media post, Singh revealed that almost everyone in Bollywood rejected the film, and Salman did the movie for Re 1. "At that time, and even now, Salman is one of the biggest youth icons. So imagine convincing Salman to do a film on AIDS when he is actually the Rambo and the Terminator and the Superman of India. The plot line for the lead actor is that he gets HIV and then he dies. The whole industry said no and that’s the day I called Salman Khan.”

In a chat with Rediff, Revathi revealed that it was Salman who offered himself for the film after he heard about it from Shilpa. She said, “As for Salman, Shilpa spoke to him about this film. He then called me and said he wanted to be a part of it. After 10 minutes I called him and asked if he was serious. Did he really want to be part of this film? He said yes. He has done this film literally for free." Phir Milenge was released in cinemas on August 13, 2004. However, the movie was a commercial failure. Made in a budget of Rs 5.50 crore, the movie's net gross was only Rs 2.49 crore. On the work front, Salman is busy shooting for Sikandar, and he will also be returning as the host for Bigg Boss 18.

