This film was rejected by Dev Anand, Jeetendra, producer died midway, actors did movie for free, was flop initially, then became blockbuster, it is..

Don was among the highest-grossing films of 1978. However, the journey from inception to completion is a rollercoaster ride of rejections, production troubles, and tragedies.

Amitabh Bachchan has given some remarkable blockbusters, and among them is the crime thriller Don (1978). Directed by Chandra Barot, the movie was a clutter-breaker in a year which was dominated by revenge actioners, emotional dramas. Don features Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role, crime overlord Don and his doppleganger Vijay. The movie also features Zeenat Aman, Pran, Mac Mohan, Om Shivpuri, and Iftekhar in key roles. Released in cinemas on May 12, 1978, Don was made in the reported budget of Rs 70 lakhs, and it grossed Rs 7 crores, becoming an all-time blockbuster. Today, Don is considered a classic, but the journey of the film wasn't easy for the cast and crew.

Don was rejected by 12 producers and the biggest stars

Iconic writer-duo Salim-Javed wrote the film, and they pitched it to several producers, but they all rejected the idea of a grey-shade crimelord who dies and is replaced by his doppelganger. Even actors like Dev Anand and Jeetendra rejected the film to star in it. Producer Nariman Irani was suffering a huge debt of Rs 12 lakh (during those times) after his film Zindagi Zindagi tanked badly. He approached Salim-Javed for a script. They narrated the script of Don, and he decided to make a film on it. Salim-Javed knew the financial mess Irani was dealing with, thus they reportedly gave the Don the script to him for free.

When Nariman Irani died midway of Don

In 1977, Irani was working as a cinematographer on the set of the film Karishma Kudrat Ka at Bombay Talkies studio. While setting up a shot inside a dilapidated structure on the set, a portion of the roof collapsed. Irani was critically injured in the accident. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. After Nariman's demise, the production of Don halted for some time. However, Irani's widow, Salma Irani, decided to complete the film, and even the cast decided to support her financially.

The main lead cast did Don for free

Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman took no money for Don to support Salma Irani. However, after the movie became a blockbuster, she decided to pay their fees from the profits. For the unversed, Nariman mortgaged his home for Don, which was later recovered due to the film's stupendous success.

Don was initially a flop

As per the reports, Don opened with a dull response in cinemas. A week before Don Amitabh's Trishul was released, it was going strong in the second week as well. However, due to the strong word-of-mouth, Don slowly picked up and went on to become a blockbuster. Don even inspired a remake with Shah Rukh Khan's Don (2006), which turned into a franchise, followed by Don 2 (2011) and now Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. On July 20, 2025, Don's director, Chandra Barot, passed away at 86.