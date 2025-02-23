A Hollywood film inspired this film. However, when the film was ready, it was outrightly rejected by distributors for its bold theme of anti-hero.

Shah Rukh Khan is now a synonym for King Khan, The King of Romance, The Last of the Stars. A boy from Delhi made his way to City of Dreams in 1991 to find his identity in films. Shah Rukh started his career with television and was seen in the shows Doosra Keval, Fauji, and Circus.

The boy made the leap of faith and managed to make his debut with Deewana (1992). However, Khan became a star with a film that was rejected by several top stars. This film, loosely adapted from a Hollywood classic, was even rejected by distributors to buy. However, when the film was released it made Shah Rukh Khan a star.

The film which was rejected by superstars, made SRK star is...

Baazigar, the 1993 action-thriller directed by Abbas Mustan made Shah Rukh Khan a star. The story is loosely based on Ira Levin's 1953 novel A Kiss Before Dying and its 1991 film adaptation of the same name. Khan risked taking the role of an anti-hero, but it paid off well. As per the news reports, Shah Rukh was not the original choice for Baazigar. Before Khan, Baazigar was offered to many stars, including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

Reportedly, the director-duo approached Akshay Kumar first, but the actor refused to do an anti-hero film. Then, the makers approached Salman Khan, but he also rejected the film, after considering his father, veteran writer, Salim Khan's review of the script. The makers also reportedly approached Anil Kapoor for the movie, but he wasn't ready to accept a grey-shade character. Finally, the makers approached Shah Rukh Khan, who was a newbie at that time. He put faith in the script and agreed to the film.

Distributors were not ready to buy Baazigar

The theme of the hero killing his heroine didn't go well with distributors. Actor Dalip Tahil, the main antagonist of Baazigar revealed in an interview that the team conducted a trial show for distributors, and after the movie ended, no one was willing to buy the film. He said, "Log trial pe aate they, hum sab hote they, Shah Rukh, Abbas-Mustan, Ratan Jain (producer), lekin koi khareedne ko tayaar nahi. Sab picture dekhne ke baad bhaag jaate."

Box office collection of Baazigar

As per the news reports, Baazigar grossed Rs 32 crore in India, making it the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. After Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan became a star, and his position was strengthened in Bollywood with Darr.