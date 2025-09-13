Add DNA as a Preferred Source
This film was made on a budget of Rs 165 crore, with Rs 7 crore spent on just one song featuring two superstars; movie was..., lead actors were...

This song, sung by Arijit Singh, went on to become one of Bollywood’s most romantic tracks, but filming it wasn’t easy. The team battled freezing weather during the shoot

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 03:46 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This film was made on a budget of Rs 165 crore, with Rs 7 crore spent on just one song featuring two superstars; movie was..., lead actors were...
Farah Khan’s vlogs have become a hot favorite on social media, thanks to her fun banter with her cook, Dilip, and their visits to celebrity homes. In her latest video, Farah and Dilip stopped by the house of entrepreneur Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri.

While chatting with them, the conversation turned to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic romantic track Gerua from Dilwale. Ashneer and Madhuri spoke about their recent holiday in Iceland, which prompted Farah to share an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about Gerua. She revealed that the song was shot in Iceland and added, “Kitna mehnga hai Iceland! (Iceland is so expensive). Sabse mehngi jagah (The most expensive place). We shot, only 2 people; the budget was Rs 7 crore. Only for that one song. Iceland is the most expensive place.”

The song, sung by Arijit Singh, went on to become one of Bollywood’s most romantic tracks, but filming it wasn’t easy. The team battled freezing weather during the shoot. Interestingly, the song’s title also had its own story. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya once revealed to PTI that Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t sure about the unusual word Gerua. “Initially, Shah Rukh was sceptical about the word ‘Gerua’. It is not a commonly used word in film songs, so he thought, will it work, will it be accepted, how will the audience react to it? He liked the word and said it’s nice to hear but just that it is used less.”

Amitabh added that no one expected the song to be such a blockbuster: “Honestly, while we were making the song, we were not consciously wanting it to be a blockbuster. After the song was recorded and shot, we saw a basic rough cut. Then we realised that this is a grand song with great chemistry of Shah Rukh-Kajol.”

Shah Rukh and Kajol’s on-screen pairing has always been special for audiences, with hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale.

As for the vlog episode itself, Farah and Dilip enjoyed a warm welcome at the Grovers’ home in Delhi. The couple gifted Farah some outfits and handcrafted décor items, while Dilip received a crisp new shirt. True to her style, Farah teased him, saying, “Dilip, most of your shirts are gifted by others!”

