This film was flop in original run, has now become highest-grossing re-released movie, not Sholay, Laila Majnu, Ghilli

It is said that art is forever, cinema is for ages, and that's exactly what has been proven again. 2024 has witnessed the re-release of several movies. When new films failed to pull the audience in cinemas, previous blockbusters were screened to bring back the filmgoers.

In the list of re-released films, one title has set a new record, of being the highest-grossing re-released film, and the fun fact is that in the original run, the movie was a commercial failure.

The highest-grossing re-released film is...

Tumbbad, Sohum Shah-starrer horror-drama has become the highest-grossing re-released film. Tumbbad was re-released on September 13. The movie outperformed even new releases in terms of collections and audience turnout.

In just 10 days, the film has reportedly raked in Rs 22.63 crores by its second Monday. The movie made Rs 12 crore in the original run. With the re-release, the collection is now at Rs 34 crores. Tumbbad is expected to touch the Rs 40 crore mark by next week.

On Monday, Tumbbad broke the record held by Ghilli, becoming the highest-grossing re-release in India since 2000. Ghilli had earned 26.50 crores, but Tumbbad surpassed it with 26.70 crores. When compared to other re-released, Tumbbad surpassed Sholay (Rs 13 crores) and Laila Majnu (Rs 11.50 crores). As Box Office India reported, Tumbbad was declared a flop in 2018. However it gained a cult following, and now the film is earning profits with the re-release.

Is Tumbbad 2 in the making?

As Tumbbad returned to theatres after 6 years, produced by Sohum Shah Films, the film’s excitement has reached new heights with the official announcement of a sequel—Tumbbad 2. The re-release has not only revived the magic of this fantasy folklore classic but has also set records with its first-day numbers. Audiences nationwide have embraced the film with great enthusiasm, driving its re-release to unprecedented success.

Adding to the frenzy, the announcement of Tumbbad 2 was made through a powerful video unit. The teaser opens with Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with Sohum Shah’s voiceover delivering a foreboding message: “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega… darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega.” As the teaser closes, the words “Pralay, Pralay phir aayega” echo, hinting at the epic scale of the upcoming sequel.

