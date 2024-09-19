This film saved Salman Khan's career after many flop films, earned Rs 128 crore, started superstar's tradition of..

Salman Khan is a big superstar of Bollywood today. His films are sure to become a hit at the box office. But, there was a time when Salman Khan was going through a rough patch as he worked in back-to-back flop films. Filmmakers lost crores of rupees because of these flop films. Amid these desperate times, Salman Khan worked in a film that proved to be his lifeline in Bollywood. We are talking about the film 'Wanted', which was released in September 2009.

'Wanted', directed by Prabhu Deva, was a remake of the Telugu film 'Pokiri'. It starred Salman Khan, Prakash Raj, Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Prabhu Deva, Govinda, and Anil Kapoor made a special appearance in the film.

Fifteen years back, when Salman Khan said, "Once I make a commitment, I don't even listen to myself", he not only made a bold statement through the film but also fulfilled his promise to thrill and entertain audiences globally. 'Wanted' celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, and the film radically redefined the direction of Salman Khan's career.

'Wanted', made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, earned a whopping Rs 128 crore at the box office, making it one of the biggest commercially successful films of 2009.

Salman Khan's character in the film 'Radhe' is still remembered and loved fondly by the audience.

The success of 'Wanted' kick-started Salman Khan's career as an action hero and boosted his declining stardom. It was 'Wanted' that started Salman Khan's tradition of releasing his films on Eid and also started the trend of Salman Khan going shirtless in his climax fight scenes.