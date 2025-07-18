This film, Salman Khan's dream project, took 20 years to make, ruined debut actress's career, made for Rs 63 crores, it earned only Rs..., movie was..

According to IMDB, Salman Khan had written the script of Veer 20 years before it was made. However, the film could not even recover its production cost. The film was made on a budget of Rs 63 crore but earned only Rs 46 crore an dproved to be a big disaster.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry. He not only enjoys a huge fan following but is also quite lucky when it comes to achieving success at the box office. Despite working in some of the biggest hit films in his career, there have been times when Salman Khan's films have fallen flat at the box office. Today, we will tell you about one of Salman Khan's films, which is often referred to as his biggest flop. This film not only affected the makers with its failures, but also shattered the dreams of an actress who was just beginning her career. Many thought that Salman Khan's presence in the film is a guarantee of its success; however, despite making a debut opposite such a big superstar, this actress was only faced with failure.

Why did Zareen Khan's debut film, Veer, flop at the box office?

The actress we are talking about is none other than Zareen Khan, who went viral for looking the same as Katrina Kaif. Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 opposite Salman Khan, playing a princess in the epic action film Veer. The film starred Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, and Sohail Khan in the lead roles. Veer was released in January 2010 and received negative reviews from critics. It is often referred to as Salman Khan's biggest flop film.

Was Veer Salman Khan's dream project?

According to IMDB, Salman Khan had written the script of Veer 20 years before it was made. However, the film could not even recover its production cost. After the big failure, Zareen Khan's acting career also never saw any rise again. She did Housefull 2, Wajah Tum Ho, and other films, but none of them worked in her favour.

Was Salman Khan's Veer a hit or a flop?

Veer was Salman Khan's dream project, but it was not successful at the box office. The film was made on a budget of Rs 63 crore but could not even recover its budget at the box office. Veer earned only Rs 46 crore and proved to be a big disaster, with investors suffering huge losses. The songs of the film became popular, but the story was disappointing.

READ | Coldplay's Chris Martin's FIRST reaction to exposing Astronomer CEO’s affair on kiss cam goes viral: 'Holy s--t, hope we didn't...’