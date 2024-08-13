Twitter
Bollywood

This film with two superstars was rejected by Deepika Padukone, villain stole the show, earned over Rs 500 crore

The first Indian film to enter Rs 500-crore club was rejected by Deepika Padukone.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 09:36 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This film with two superstars was rejected by Deepika Padukone, villain stole the show, earned over Rs 500 crore
Jackie Shroff's still from Dhoom 3
Deepika Padukone has given several hits and blockbusters in her career. The actress has had a streak of back-to-back hits since last year. However, do you know that she rejected the first Indian film to enter Rs 500-crore club? 

Yes, the first Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore at the box office, had two superstars and made a 13-year-old star. The villain stole the show in the movie. It is none other than Dhoom 3. 

Dhoom 3 is an action thriller starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra. The film also starred Jackie Shroff and Siddharth Nigam in key roles. The film made on a whopping budget of Rs 175 crore, was the most expensive film of that time. The film marked the debut of Sidharth Nigam and made the 13-year-old boy a star after which he appeared in several hit TV shows. 

Though Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry was loved by the audience, she was not the first choice for the film. Before Katrina, the film was offered to Deepika Padukone. However, she rejected the film for Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film was also a hit at the box office. 

Meanwhile, Dhoom 3 went on to be a blockbuster and earned Rs 550 crore at the box office worldwide. The film became the first ever Indian movie to enter the Rs 500-crore club and set a new benchmark for other Indian films. The film also has a connection to Sachin Tendulkar. Aamir said in a statement that the title track 'Dhoom Machale Dhoom' is dedicated to Sachin Tendulkar who was then playing his 200th and final test match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha after which he took a break from the movies. However, he will next be seen in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Deepika Padukone on the other hand will be next seen in the movie Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali.

